Groups review BGH ruling on works council salaries

ESSEN/WOLFSBURG/STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - The stance of Germany's highest criminal court on the payment of works councils has so far only noticeably startled a few large companies - behind the scenes, however, specialist lawyers are already preparing for some additional work. The reason for this is a controversial appeal ruling, the reasons for which were recently presented by the Federal Court of Justice (BGH). The case concerned the question of whether ex-human resources managers at VW had approved excessive salaries paid to high-ranking employee representatives over a period of years.

Unlike their colleagues at the Braunschweig Regional Court, the top judges did not rule out the possibility that the four former decision-makers at Volkswagen could have been guilty of intentional breach of trust. The core argument of this assessment: even for senior works council members, only the level at which employees with comparable tasks stood - at the beginning of the respective activity - could be used as a remuneration benchmark.

"We will carefully examine the reasons for the BGH ruling and evaluate its relevance for works council compensation in the Group," said the energy supplier Eon, for example. Confusion among some observers had been caused above all by the BGH's interpretation that HR managers should not base salary classifications, even of senior works council members, on "hypothetical" assumptions about the otherwise possible career development of the person in question.

Eon clarified for itself: "Works council members are compensated in accordance with legal requirements and in consideration of case law." It also said there were no special benefits or advantages for them, "in particular no company car privilege." Volkswagen fears the punitive ruling - with its interpretation that differs from labor courts

- could lead to great uncertainty. It is conceivable that it could have "far-reaching

effects on co-determination in the Federal Republic of Germany and thus on the competitiveness of Germany as a business location.

For the time being, competitor Mercedes-Benz referred to ongoing examinations: "We are now analyzing the written reasons for the ruling in detail." In doing so, both the current BGH case law and the labor law framework must be taken into account and evaluated for the individual case, the Stuttgart-based company explained. "This process is ongoing."

In some companies, there is concern that decisions on works council pay made according to previously different standards could now be declared illegal in retrospect and be punished under criminal law. However, there is also talk that the provisions of the Works Constitution Act are outdated and often do not provide clear guidelines. Trade unionists in the DGB and IG Metall also criticize this.

thyssenkrupp stressed that since 2014 a guideline on compensation for works councils has been in place "which ensures that the requirements of the Works Constitution Act and current case law are applied in accordance with the law". This is confirmed annually by HR departments. The basis of the payment is the "original scope of activities of the respective employee". An adjustment is possible, for example, if the person demonstrates active further training and acquired additional qualifications - "provided that it is company-regulated or customary that these qualifications lead to higher pay for the majority of employees". The BGH thus confirmed its own regulation.

The Bavarian carmaker BMW was emphatically calm when asked. "BMW AG sees no reason in the current BGH ruling to review the remuneration system for its works council members." Works council members are paid in accordance with the Works Constitution Act and the relevant case law of the Federal Labor Court./jap/DP/he