Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:40:29 2023-02-24 am EST
97.19 EUR   -2.47%
08:20aGroups review BGH ruling on works council salaries
DP
02/24BMW Motorrad celebrates the 21st BMW Motorrad Days and the Pure&Crafted Festival.
AQ
02/23Environmental aid: Basic judgement to exhaust gas thermal stoves soon realistic
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Groups review BGH ruling on works council salaries

02/26/2023 | 08:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ESSEN/WOLFSBURG/STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - The stance of Germany's highest criminal court on the payment of works councils has so far only noticeably startled a few large companies - behind the scenes, however, specialist lawyers are already preparing for some additional work. The reason for this is a controversial appeal ruling, the reasons for which were recently presented by the Federal Court of Justice (BGH). The case concerned the question of whether ex-human resources managers at VW had approved excessive salaries paid to high-ranking employee representatives over a period of years.

Unlike their colleagues at the Braunschweig Regional Court, the top judges did not rule out the possibility that the four former decision-makers at Volkswagen could have been guilty of intentional breach of trust. The core argument of this assessment: even for senior works council members, only the level at which employees with comparable tasks stood - at the beginning of the respective activity - could be used as a remuneration benchmark.

"We will carefully examine the reasons for the BGH ruling and evaluate its relevance for works council compensation in the Group," said the energy supplier Eon, for example. Confusion among some observers had been caused above all by the BGH's interpretation that HR managers should not base salary classifications, even of senior works council members, on "hypothetical" assumptions about the otherwise possible career development of the person in question.

Eon clarified for itself: "Works council members are compensated in accordance with legal requirements and in consideration of case law." It also said there were no special benefits or advantages for them, "in particular no company car privilege." Volkswagen fears the punitive ruling - with its interpretation that differs from labor courts

- could lead to great uncertainty. It is conceivable that it could have "far-reaching

effects on co-determination in the Federal Republic of Germany and thus on the competitiveness of Germany as a business location.

For the time being, competitor Mercedes-Benz referred to ongoing examinations: "We are now analyzing the written reasons for the ruling in detail." In doing so, both the current BGH case law and the labor law framework must be taken into account and evaluated for the individual case, the Stuttgart-based company explained. "This process is ongoing."

In some companies, there is concern that decisions on works council pay made according to previously different standards could now be declared illegal in retrospect and be punished under criminal law. However, there is also talk that the provisions of the Works Constitution Act are outdated and often do not provide clear guidelines. Trade unionists in the DGB and IG Metall also criticize this.

thyssenkrupp stressed that since 2014 a guideline on compensation for works councils has been in place "which ensures that the requirements of the Works Constitution Act and current case law are applied in accordance with the law". This is confirmed annually by HR departments. The basis of the payment is the "original scope of activities of the respective employee". An adjustment is possible, for example, if the person demonstrates active further training and acquired additional qualifications - "provided that it is company-regulated or customary that these qualifications lead to higher pay for the majority of employees". The BGH thus confirmed its own regulation.

The Bavarian carmaker BMW was emphatically calm when asked. "BMW AG sees no reason in the current BGH ruling to review the remuneration system for its works council members." Works council members are paid in accordance with the Works Constitution Act and the relevant case law of the Federal Labor Court./jap/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -2.47% 97.19 Delayed Quote.16.56%
E.ON SE -0.77% 10.34 Delayed Quote.10.78%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -2.93% 71.94 Delayed Quote.17.17%
THYSSENKRUPP AG -2.87% 6.91 Delayed Quote.21.31%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -3.11% 127.8 Delayed Quote.9.78%
All news about BMW AG
08:20aGroups review BGH ruling on works council salaries
DP
02/24BMW Motorrad celebrates the 21st BMW Motorrad Days and the Pure&Crafted Festival.
AQ
02/23Environmental aid: Basic judgement to exhaust gas thermal stoves soon ..
DP
02/23Mission 'fusion': The software strategies of the carmakers
DP
02/23BMW buys land for large battery plant in Lower Bavaria
DP
02/22Factbox-Company reaction to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act
RE
02/22Mercedes-Benz sets high financial targets with its own car software
DP
02/22BMW Manufacturing is Largest Automotive Exporter by Value for Ninth Consecutive Year
AQ
02/22The new BMW X5 M Competition and the new BMW X6 M Competition.
AQ
02/21Rio Tinto to Supply Low-Carbon Primary Aluminium to BMW Group's Plant in South Carolina
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 139 B 147 B 147 B
Net income 2022 17 902 M 18 888 M 18 888 M
Net cash 2022 25 405 M 26 805 M 26 805 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,69x
Yield 2022 7,50%
Capitalization 62 126 M 65 547 M 65 547 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 97,19 €
Average target price 103,09 €
Spread / Average Target 6,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG16.56%65 547
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.51%185 358
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG17.17%81 203
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.78%78 444
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY16.47%54 642
FORD MOTOR COMPANY3.78%47 356