    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-06-10 am EDT
80.54 EUR   -2.56%
HAT-TRICK ON THE BMW M 1000 RR : Peter Hickman also wins the Senior TT on the Isle of Man.
BMW : Bernstein gives a Buy rating
BMW : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating
Hat-trick on the BMW M 1000 RR: Peter Hickman also wins the Senior TT on the Isle of Man.

06/11/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
Isle of Man. Peter Hickman (GBR) has completed the hat-trick with his BMW M 1000 RR at this year's Isle of Man TT. After winning the Superbike and Superstock races at the beginning of race week, the Gas Monkey Garage by FHO Racing rider was also victorious in the prestigious Senior TT that closed the event. Three races, three wins is the summary for Hickman and the BMW M 1000 RR on the IoMTT debut for the bike.

'Hicky's' success in the opening RST Superbike race last Saturday, which he won in commanding style, marked the first ever Isle of Man victory for the BMW M 1000 RR. On Monday, he repeated that success in the Superstock race. In the final Senior TT, that had been postponed from Friday to Saturday, Hickman was again the winner. Ian Hutchinson (GBR), in action with the BMW M 1000 RR of the Milwaukee BMW Motorrad team, finished all three races with strong results. He was fourth in the Superbike race and seventh each in the Superstock race and the Senior TT.

"Three victories at the Isle of Man TT are a great result for us as a manufacturer," said BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director Marc Bongers. The last time we achieved that was quite a while ago. These were also the first victories for the BMW M 1000 RR on the Isle of Man after the event could not take place in the past two years due to the Corona pandemic. The two weeks on the Isle of Man have not been completely trouble-free for us but we were able to solve the issues on site with support from Munich and to bring the BMW M 1000 RR to its performance. Peter transferred this brilliantly into three victories in the Superbike race, the Superstock race and the Senior TT. As BMW Motorrad Motorsport, we can be satisfied. A big thank you goes to the BMW teams, especially to FHO Racing and Peter Hickman."

Hickman commented after his Senior TT win: "What a week! Just as usual, we had highs and lows over the week but it is just phenomenal. The BMW M 1000 RR has won all the big races here which is fantastic for BMW and for me. Honestly, massive thanks to absolutely everyone who has supported us, that's from partners, sponsors, team personnel, all the fans around the circuit. Lots of people waving again, that's absolutely brilliant. But my thoughts are also with the people which are unfortunately not going home this time."

This year's Isle of Man TT has been overshadowed by fatal incidents in the 600 cc and sidecar classes. Mark Purslow, Davy Morgan, César Chanal and Roger and Bradley Stockton lost their lives in accidents during the event. We would like to express our deepest condolences to their families and friends. The thoughts of the entire BMW Motorrad Motorsport community are with them.

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 11 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2022 17:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 129 B 136 B 136 B
Net income 2022 14 084 M 14 821 M 14 821 M
Net cash 2022 23 903 M 25 153 M 25 153 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,80x
Yield 2022 8,37%
Capitalization 52 892 M 55 659 M 55 659 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart BMW AG
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 80,54 €
Average target price 106,28 €
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG-8.98%55 659
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.65%225 527
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.20%96 390
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-3.97%73 075
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-36.06%51 252
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-40.29%51 053