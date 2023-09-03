MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will open the IAA Mobility car and transport show in Munich - but most of the premiere shows will have gone over by then. Chinese automakers are attracting a lot of attention this year. Manufacturers such as BYD, Saic or Nio are pushing onto the German market with their electric cars. Their bosses want to talk about the future of e-mobility at the fair together with the bosses of VW, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

No longer on the list of participants is Tesla boss Elon Musk. But the fast-growing American e-car company will have a small booth at the IAA. The celebrity factor at the show is likely to be provided by Hollywood actress Natalie Portman, who will be speaking about the climate.

BMW already kicked off the IAA on Saturday. The Munich-based automaker showed for the first time a near-production car of its all-electric "New Class," which will be launched in 2025. The presentations of VW, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, the Chinese automakers and suppliers such as Bosch, Denso, ZF and Continental will follow until Monday evening. Not present at this IAA are Toyota and the other major Japanese car companies. The Stellantis Group, with brands such as Peugeot, Citroën and Fiat, is also represented only by its German subsidiary Opel.

The German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) had moved the IAA from Frankfurt am Main to Munich and now wants to turn the former car show into a colorful event for "sustainable and intelligently networked mobility solutions" for the second time. Deutsche Bahn CEO Richard Lutz and Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr will also speak at forums. And in downtown Munich, the public will be able to "experience and try out as much as possible" free of charge for six days. This ranges from autonomous minibuses and car test drives to a test track for bicycles, cargo and e-bikes in the English Garden.

The first Munich IAA two years ago had attracted more than 400,000 visitors despite Corona restrictions. Now more are expected.

Radical climate activists such as SmashIAA, Sand im Getriebe or the Last Generation have announced that they will disrupt the course of the IAA. Already last week, streets had been blocked again and again. For the final day of the IAA on September 10, three dozen environmental associations and political groups have called for a large demonstration under the slogan #blockIAA. Three thousand participants are registered./rol/DP/he