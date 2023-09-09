MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Munich is expected to see a focus of demonstrations and actions against the IAA Mobility car and transport trade show this weekend. On Sunday, a demonstration under the slogan "#blockIAA" will begin at 11:00 a.m., called by an alliance of various organizations critical of the IAA. At the same time, a bicycle demonstration is planned, to which, among others, BUND Naturschutz is calling. In addition, various unannounced actions are expected.

The organizers of the #blockIAA demonstration have registered 3000 participants. How many there would be, is difficult to estimate, said a spokeswoman. But the demonstration will be a "Strong sign against the IAA," she stressed. "The police may try to prevent our criticism, but they will not succeed."

At the last IAA two years ago, there had been several clashes between police and demonstrators during the course of a demonstration, some of which involved the use of batons. The Munich police recently stressed that they were ready to communicate, but that they would try to prevent violent riots or storactions at the outset and would pursue them consistently. A spokesman also said he expected that people "from the left-wing extremist and violent spectrum" will also participate in the announced demonstration on Sunday.

The IAA Mobility was officially opened on Tuesday and is, as two years ago accompanied by protest. In addition to long-standing sticking actions of the group Last Generation in the city, Attac, Greenpeace or Extinction Rebellion, among others, have protested recently, partly their actions were prevented by the police./ruc/DP/ngu