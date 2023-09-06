MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Chinese carmakers are in the spotlight for the first time at the IAA in Munich this year. Manufacturers such as BYD, Saic and Nio are pushing into the German market with their electric cars. On Wednesday, their bosses plan to discuss the future of e-mobility with the heads of Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz at the show. No longer on the list of participants is Tesla boss Elon Musk.

In downtown Munich, the public will be able to experience and try out the latest vehicles until the weekend. This ranges from autonomously driving minibuses and car test drives to a test track for bicycles, cargo bikes and e-bikes in the English Garden. In addition, the IAA also offers free outdoor concerts in the city. The first Munich IAA two years ago had attracted more than 400,000 visitors despite Corona restrictions. More are expected now. Major actions by climate activists are not expected until the end of the week./rol/DP/ngu