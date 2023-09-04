MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - With an abseiling action over the Mittlerer Ring in Munich, activists of the organization Extinction Rebellion caused traffic jams on Monday. In the late morning, two people rappelled down from a bridge leading directly next to the BMW headquarters over the central road artery. The police let them in the announced action. The Mittlerer Ring was partially closed in both directions, causing obstructions.

On a banner, the activists, who were accompanied by a small group of demonstrators on the bridge, demanded "Climate protection instead of IAA - money for public transport, not for highways." The IAA opens on Tuesday and runs through next weekend. On Monday, the so-called press day, there were already numerous presentations for the media. The IAA is being held in Munich for the second time this year. The fair is controversial and had already attracted numerous protests in 2021./ruc/DP/ngu