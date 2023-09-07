MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - As a protest against the IAA Mobility trade fair currently underway in Munich, Attac has put up critical persiflage of car advertising in the city. In the night to Thursday activists exchanged posters at bus stops and streetcar houses for their satirical works. Under the headline "The freedom you mean," the motifs show a car against three different backgrounds: A Berlin affected by forest fires, a Hamburg submerged in the sea and a Munich swallowed by the desert.

Attac had planned to exchange up to 70 posters to protest the climate impact of the car industry and road traffic. How many were ultimately put up was initially an open question. The original posters should not be damaged and remain on site, the organizers had stressed in the run-up.

In Munich, the IAA Mobility is still running until Sunday, and various groups are protesting against the trade fair./ruc/DP/zb