MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The market share of e-cars in new registrations in Germany is likely to decline sharply next year, according to industry experts. The reason for this is the lower subsidies from the state for purchases. Ahead of the IAA motor show in Munich (September 4 to 10), however, Volkswagen and BMW are confident about the long-term demand for e-cars. The ADAC automobile club, on the other hand, believes a longer start-up phase with taxpayer money is necessary.

German Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) expressed doubts that electromobility will prevail as the world's most important drive system. "The race for the car drive of the future is completely open," Wissing told the newspaper Bild am Sonntag. "It is impossible for us to predict today which technology will prevail in 2040. Possibly e-fuels and hydrogen fuel cells will play a bigger role than some would like." To kick off the IAA, Wissing has invited experts to a conference to discuss the opportunities for synthetic fuels (e-fuels) in car transportation.

Management consultants Deloitte expect e-car sales in Germany to slump by a third in 2024. One reason, it said, is the end of purchase premiums for commercial owners in September and the gradual phasing out of premiums for private buyers by the end of 2025.

"In addition, higher rebates for internal combustion vehicles could jeopardize the German government's targets for the ramp-up of e-mobility," industry experts write. Instead of a targeted 15 million e-cars, only 11.7 million are likely to be on the road in 2030. Deloitte does not expect e-cars to have a market share of more than 30 percent of new registrations until 2026. Management consultancy PwC estimates that the majority of new cars will be electric in 2027, because the cost advantages of e-cars over internal combustion engines would then prevail.

Volkswagen hopes the IAA will help revive e-car demand, which has been flagging recently. "By 2027, we as a brand will launch eleven new electric models on the market," brand boss Thomas Schäfer announced in an interview with Deutsche-Presse-Agentur. The head of the core brand intends to stick to the electric course he has embarked on despite the recent cooling of demand. "We expect the share of e-cars in Europe to increase significantly in the coming years," Schäfer said. He described the fact that demand had recently declined as an interim low.

VW Group CEO Oliver Blume sees several reasons for the declining sales figures in recent months. "Due to inflation, purchasing power has fallen and the uncertainty of some customers has become greater. The charging infrastructure is another issue that makes some customers still wait to buy an e-car," Blume told the newspaper Bild am Sonntag. That could lead to some driving their cars longer than planned, he added. Overall, Blume expects sales to grow again this year: "For this year, we are confident of finishing with a significant increase in sales volume."

BMW plans to sell 15 percent of its cars with e-drives this year, rising to 33 percent by 2026. With the New Class, BMW is placing its electric cars on a platform developed specifically for e-cars. The first models with 30 percent more range, 30 percent faster charging speed and new software are to be launched from the end of 2025.

CEO Oliver Zipse said Saturday that BMW is already earning no less money with its electric cars than with its gasoline and diesel cars. Production is more expensive, he said, and costs are higher - but "the assumption that combustion engines are always more profitable than electric cars is completely wrong," he said in Munich. "We make money with every electric car today, and that will be even more the case with the New Class."

ADAC President Christian Reinicke doesn't think the outlook for electric mobility is that bright yet. He said the government should not scale back the demand for e-cars, but expand it. "In my opinion, a reliable, ongoing government requirement is the key to convincing people to make the switch," Reinicke told the newspapers of the Bavarian media group.

"Politicians should continue the requirement for e-cars beyond 2024. And reliably until the end of the decade. Also, the annual cap on the requirement must go." In the second half of the year, he said, there was a noticeable reluctance to buy cars, "because people fear that the demand money has already been used up."/rol/DP/he