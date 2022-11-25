IN BRIEF: BMW invests EUR2 billion in Hungarian plant

BMW AG - Munich, Germany-based carmaker - Invests more than EUR2 billion in the development of a high-voltage battery assembly for the vehicles at its site in Hungary and the surrounding plant. The battery assembly will be located on the site of the Debrecen vehicle plant which began construction about six months ago. Expects the construction and launch of the entire plant by the end of 2025.

Current stock price: EUR83.83, down 0.2% in Frankfurt on Friday

12-month change: down 8.0%

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

