Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:42 2022-11-25 am EST
83.90 EUR   -0.14%
09:36aBMW to Invest More Than $2 Billion in Hungary Plant by 2025
DJ
09:32aIN BRIEF: BMW invests EUR2 billion in Hungarian plant
AN
09:08aBMW raises investment in Hungary EV factory to over 2 billion euros, adds battery assembly plant
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IN BRIEF: BMW invests EUR2 billion in Hungarian plant

11/25/2022 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BMW AG - Munich, Germany-based carmaker - Invests more than EUR2 billion in the development of a high-voltage battery assembly for the vehicles at its site in Hungary and the surrounding plant. The battery assembly will be located on the site of the Debrecen vehicle plant which began construction about six months ago. Expects the construction and launch of the entire plant by the end of 2025.

Current stock price: EUR83.83, down 0.2% in Frankfurt on Friday

12-month change: down 8.0%

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about BMW AG
09:36aBMW to Invest More Than $2 Billion in Hungary Plant by 2025
DJ
09:32aIN BRIEF: BMW invests EUR2 billion in Hungarian plant
AN
09:08aBMW raises investment in Hungary EV factory to over 2 billion euros, adds battery assem..
RE
09:04aBmw : to invest more than 2 billion euros in Hungarian Plant Debrecen by 2025
PU
09:01aBMW to substantially expand its investment in Debrecen -Hungary foreign minister
RE
05:10aOpening of the video installation "I Build My Skin With Rocks" by Sandra Mujinga at Ham..
AQ
11/24BMW : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
11/24The BMW 3.0 CSL.
AQ
11/23Strong Partner On The Ice Track : BMW Group extends partnerships with the BSD, IBSF and FI..
AQ
11/23BMW Lifestyle launches GOODS WITH FREUDE collection. Sustainable, individual, and minim..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 137 B 143 B 143 B
Net income 2022 16 285 M 16 944 M 16 944 M
Net cash 2022 24 105 M 25 081 M 25 081 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,41x
Yield 2022 8,60%
Capitalization 54 189 M 56 382 M 56 382 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 84,01 €
Average target price 99,18 €
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG-5.06%56 382
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.80%201 655
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.81%85 703
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-7.53%69 571
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-31.59%56 984
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-32.45%56 408