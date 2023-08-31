MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The Ifo Institute recommends abolishing the electricity tax to demand e-mobility. "This could make the transition to electromobility more affordable," Oliver Falck, head of the Ifo Center for Industrial Economics and New Technologies, said Thursday. Policymakers, on the other hand, should forgo purchase premiums or an extra subsidized electricity price for charging electric cars.

"Subsidizing the price of electricity for electric cars reduces the incentive to save electricity and thus exacerbates shortages in other sectors," Ifo President Clemens Fuest said. For effective climate protection, the economic researchers recommend a uniform CO2 price in EU emissions trading. Further country- and sector-specific measures would only undermine emissions trading and lead to expensive double regulation.

In addition, he said, policymakers should work to generate more electricity, including through greater integration of European electricity markets. To prevent voltage fluctuations from leading to outages, he said, better distribution grids, better grid monitoring and smart electricity meters are needed. Owners of electric cars should be given price incentives to charge their cars when there is just enough electricity available.

The Ifo Institute conducted the study on behalf of the Munich and Upper Bavaria Chamber of Commerce and Industry. IHK Managing Director Manfred Goßl said: "For the expansion of electromobility as well as for the energy turnaround as a whole, it is clear that cheap electricity is the most important and simplest control and incentive instrument."/rol/DP/mis