Individual aura, impressive presence: BMW X5 and BMW X6 limited editions Black Vermilion plus BMW X7 limited edition in Frozen Black metallic.

Munich. As spearheads of the BMW X model range, the BMW X5, BMW X6 and BMW X7 impress with a high level of comfort and luxury, supreme performance and pronounced dynamic handling capabilities. The two Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV) and the Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) combine these attributes with an equally dynamic, elegant and unmistakably distinctive design. New highlights are the BMW X5 and BMW X6 Black Vermilion editions featuring exclusive equipment details. The BMW X7 edition in Frozen Black metallic combines impressive options into an exclusive package.

In 2020 alone and with almost 250,000 units sold worldwide, the SAV/SAC trio from Spartanburg, USA, contributed decisively towards the success of the BMW brand. Around every eighth newly delivered BMW model was a BMW X5, X6 or X7.

All three edition models go on sale with all engines available for each of their original models. They can be ordered with immediate effect, with the market launch beginning in August 2021. Prices in Germany start at 93,200 Euros for the BMW X5 Black Vermilion, 100,700 Euros for the BMW X6 Black Vermilion and 108,700 Euros for the BMW X7 in Frozen Black metallic (each including 19% sales tax).

Particularly striking: BMW X5 and X6 Black Vermilion edition.

The central focus of the Black Vermilion edition is the interplay between the colours black and red. For example, the BMW double kidney grille with model-specific red bars creates an effective contrast to the BMW Individual special paint finish Frozen Black metallic. On the BMW X6 Black Vermilion this visual highlight is expressed in a particularly impressive way in combination with its kidney grille Iconic Glow. The M headlights Shadow Line with BMW laser light, including accented lighting with blue X signature, complete the distinctive look of the front end. Moreover, on the exterior, the M Sport Package emphasises the dynamic character of the BMW X5 and X6 Black Vermilion editions. It comprises, among other things, specific front and rear aprons as well as the M high-gloss Shadow Line with extended options. Behind the Orbit Grey matt, 22-inch, double-spoke 742 M light alloy wheels with mixed tyres designed exclusively for these edition models, red high-gloss M Sport brake callipers stand out as a striking visual highlight.

In the interior of the BMW X5 and BMW X6 Black Vermilion editions the M Alcantara Anthracite roof liner provides for an exceptionally sophisticated ambience. A finely crafted Edition logo on the cupholder cover in BMW Individual black piano finish emphasises the limited model's exclusiveness. The glass application Crafted Clarity on the iDrive Controller, the automatic gear selector and Start/Stop button, as well as the BMW Individual precious wood interior trim Fineline Black with aluminium inlays provide additional sophisticated accents. Driver and front seat passenger travel in comfort seats offering a multitude of adjustment options. The BMW Individual full leather trim Merino Black is additionally enhanced by edition-specific red contrast stitching for both the driver's seat and front passenger seat. Inside the BMW X5 Black Vermilion, the red accents are also to be found on the rear seats. Likewise, the edging on both the front and rear floor mats is finished in red. Sun-protective glass with more deeply tinted rear windows beyond the B-pillar enhances passenger privacy whilst blending in harmoniously with the sporty and dynamic exterior design.

BMW X7 edition in Frozen Black metallic - individual and expressive.

Like the Black Vermilion editions, the new BMW X7 edition also has the BMW Individual special paint finish Frozen Black metallic, dispensing, however, with details in contrasting colour. The BMW M Sport brake callipers of the edition-specific, 22-inch BMW Individual Y-spoke 758 I alloy wheels in Orbit Grey matt are finished in high gloss black. Combined with the M Sport Package and the M High Gloss Shadow Line with extended options, it is this colour restraint in particular that make the 5.15-metre long and over 2-metre wide seven-seater look even more impressive. The interior of the BMW X7 edition in Frozen Black metallic provides for an elegantly discreet atmosphere thanks to the M Alcantara Anthracite roof liner, the glass application Crafted Clarity and sun-protection glass.