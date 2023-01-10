Industry meeting at the Chancellor's Office triggers discussion on e-mobility

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - A discussion about the pace of the transition to electric cars has flared up at a top-level meeting at the Chancellor's Office. According to the German government, the participants of the so-called "Strategy Platform Transformation of the Automotive and Mobility Industry," who met in the afternoon, reaffirmed the goal of putting at least 15 million fully electric cars on German roads by 2030. Previously, there had been criticism of the pace.

"The participants agreed that a rapid ramp-up of e-mobility is necessary to achieve the climate targets in transport," government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a written statement after the meeting on Tuesday.

The German government referred to the "master plan" for the expansion of the charging network for electric cars, which was already presented in the fall. "When it comes to building and operating charging infrastructure, the energy and automotive industries are now primarily called upon," Hebestreit said. The truck charging infrastructure is also to make progress.

In addition to Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), several ministers as well as representatives of the automotive and mobility industries, employees, science, federal states and municipalities, among others, had participated in the round of talks. Only after the meeting did the German government publish the exact list of participants. Organizations such as Lobbycontrol had criticized the strong participation of the auto industry. "A climate-friendly transport turnaround needs more rail and fewer cars. This is what the next mobility summit should be about," demanded Marissa Reiserer of Greenpeace.

"We are clearly behind schedule in all key targets that the German government has set itself," IG Metall head Jörg Hofmann had previously criticized on Deutschlandfunk radio. Citizens are still cautious about purchasing electric cars, he said. In his view, this is primarily due to the insufficient charging infrastructure, which is a major obstacle. Charging infrastructure must also be built where it is really needed, such as in rural areas, and not just where it is profitable. The IG Metall chairman spoke of hesitation on the part of the automotive industry and in plans that politicians had set themselves.

The switch to e-cars is being held back by rising costs and a lack of infrastructure, according to a consumer survey by consultancy Deloitte. Despite a growing choice of models, only 16 percent of respondents would take a pure electric car when buying their next car. At the end of 2021, the proportion would be 15 percent. Lower operating costs and government purchase bonuses are key arguments for buying an e-car, he said. "Now electricity costs are skyrocketing, while subsidies are gradually being cut back and will even expire in 2025. This will lead to fewer electric cars being sold in the future," said industry expert Harald Proff.

Consumers cited range as their biggest concern: At 57 percent, it was named most frequently, followed by a lack of public charging infrastructure (47 percent), charging time and the lack of charging options at home (45 percent each). 75 percent of those surveyed in Germany would most often charge their e-car at home. This desire has increased compared to the previous year (70 percent), although charging options are lacking, especially in densely populated cities, Deloitte further reported.

However, the German Association of Energy and Water Industries (BDEW) believes that charging options are not the problem. It said its own survey showed that users were positive about the development of the charging offer. "The utilization of charging stations is around 15 percent, so there is plenty of room for improvement," explained Kerstin Andreae, Chairwoman of the BDEW's Executive Board. "The chicken-and-egg problem in the market no longer exists."

Demand for e-cars far exceeds supply, Andreae said. Customers sometimes wait longer than a year for their cars. Registration figures would have to rise much faster to have a total of 15 million fully electric passenger cars on the roads by 2030 - this is the target set by the federal government of the SPD, Greens and FDP in the coalition agreement. "It is not enough to stimulate the demand side with purchase premiums and by expanding the charging offer in advance. Demand and acceptance are already high; now the supply of vehicles must be strengthened."/hrz/DP/he