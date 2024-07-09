FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The assessments of two investment banks on car manufacturers in Europe drove prices in the Stoxx Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts in different directions on Tuesday. Especially in Germany, the stocks drifted apart after HSBC now recommends BMW as a buy, while Bank of America (BofA) has become more skeptical about Mercedes-Benz. The share was downgraded from "Neutral" to "Underperform" by analyst Horst Schneider.

BMW accordingly moved to the top of the Dax and Eurostoxx 50 with a plus of one percent to around 88 euros, while Mercedes-Benz took last place in the leading German index and the most important index for the euro region. With a discount of up to 3.6 per cent to around 63 euros, they approached the June low again and thus gave up a four-week stabilization.

Analyst Horst Schneider from BofA had lowered his price target to 60 euros, below the current Xetra level, and subsequently abandoned his neutral assessment. The reason for this is his critical view of the model cycle of the Stuttgart-based car manufacturer and consequently of the results for the coming years. The average age of the Mercedes fleet is increasing in comparison to the competition, he criticized.

In 2026, Mercedes will have the oldest model series among the three German premium manufacturers and will probably only be able to maintain sales through higher discounts. Schneider also criticized the car manufacturer's turnaround, which had announced in 2021 that it would only produce electric cars from 2030 and then backtracked sharply in February 2024.

HSBC analyst Michael Tyndall commented on the European car manufacturer sector as a whole, focusing on the second quarter and the expected business development until the end of the year. The weak first quarter of 2024 had set pessimistic expectations for the year as a whole, he wrote. The only question is whether this is already reflected in the average analyst estimates (consensus). "The cycle downturn will continue," the HSBC expert is convinced, even if he does not expect a catastrophic second quarter. Instead, Tyndall sees a slight improvement, but it is likely to be less than the consensus is pricing in.

Tyndall fears that earnings estimates for Stellantis in particular will continue to fall. The share is therefore his last choice, with a "Neutral" rating and a slightly lowered target price of EUR 21. Stellantis shares recently rose by 0.5 percent to around 18 euros.

He is also cautious about VW shares, which are 0.2 percent weaker, with a "Hold" rating and a price target lowered to 110 euros. He expects the adjusted operating margin to be below the target corridor for the full year due to provisions for restructuring in the first half of the year.

In contrast, his assessment of BWM and Renault is particularly positive. He recommends BMW as a buy, especially after the share price weakness of recent months, with a slightly lower target price of 109 euros. The market worries are now excessively priced in and at the same time a constant performance can be expected from BMW, which makes the share attractive.

Renault is his absolute favorite, as the French company's earnings momentum is most clearly visible. According to Tyndall, the company is best positioned in the industry in view of pricing in China, further destocking and customs retaliation measures.

The share price performance of car manufacturers has also varied greatly so far this year. BMW shares, for example, are one of the worst performers in the European sector alongside Stellantis. Their discount amounts to almost 13 percent, that of Stellantis more than 14 percent. VW shares, for example, have lost more than 4 percent over the course of the year.

Mercedes, on the other hand, can currently still look back on a small gain of one percent. Renault, meanwhile, has left them all behind with a price gain of one third since the beginning of the year. After significant ups and downs in the first half of the year, the sector index itself is back at the level of the beginning of the year./ck/ag/tih