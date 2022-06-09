Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:58 2022-06-09 pm EDT
82.73 EUR   -0.93%
12:42pIOMTT WINNER PETER HICKMAN : “There is nowhere in the world like the Isle of Man TT”.
PU
12:02pTHE HOUSE OF BMW IN MILAN : BMW Group Design and Mike Meiré present “Tales from a Neo Collective Future” at the Salone del Mobile.
PU
09:22aBMW : Bernstein reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IoMTT winner Peter Hickman: “There is nowhere in the world like the Isle of Man TT”.

06/09/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Isle of Man. After a pandemic forced break of three years, the road racers have returned to the Isle of Man TT. In 2022 one of the big favourites is Peter Hickman (GBR) from the Gas Monkey Garage by FHO Racing team. And 'Hicky' already justified this role by kicking the race week off with a dominating win in Saturday's RST Superbike race - securing the first ever Isle of Man victory for the BMW M 1000 RR. He then also won Monday's Superstock race. On Friday, Hickman will compete in the prestigious Senior TT with his M RR. In an interview, the successful BMW road racer speaks about the Isle of Man TT, the unique 60 kilometre Mountain Course, his preparation and the strong points of his bike.

Peter, how much did you miss racing on the Isle of Man?

Peter Hickman: "Yes, we missed two TTs and it has been actually three years since any of us have been riding around here. It has been a long time, but it is nice to be back. I am really happy with how the bikes are working, and I am really happy with how the circuit has been prepared. The organisers have done a great job and a lot of new infrastructure has been added to the circuit and the organisation, which helps us riders and teams and is a good thing. It means that they are progressing and trying to make the event better, not just for the spectators, but also for us teams and riders, which just makes our job easier. So it is great to see the progress."

How do you prepare for road races like the Isle of Man TT?

Hickman: "I am not entirely sure you can prepare yourself for the Isle of Man TT. It is something so unique and different. I am racing in the British Superbike Championship anyway, so I am race-fit, I am on the bike and I feel like I am sharp in my head as I am racing already. This is a different style of riding to what I normally do. However, I don't feel like I need to necessarily prepare directly for this. I think what I do already prepares me enough."

You have been racing on the Isle of Man for several years - how do you prepare with regard to knowing the Mountain Course?

Hickman: "This is my seventh TT, my first one was in 2014. So from 2014 to 2019 I never missed one, and obviously what happened in the world meant we have not been here over the last couple of years. The track, to be honest, hasn't really changed too much. There are some new bits of tarmac but the shape is, of course, the same. It is a long track, 60 kilometres or 37 ¾ miles, so there is a lot to remember. I don't actually know how many corners there are, somebody said it's about 260 corners, but I have no idea to be quite honest. Coming back here, I had not done a lap since 2019 until maybe two or three months ago at the launch for the TT in March. It has not changed much. I did not forget anything, which is a bonus. I didn't feel like I was lost anywhere. I am happy to be back and I am enjoying the bike and the team."

What skills do you need as a rider to ride at the Isle of Man TT? And do you need to be a bit crazy to do it?

Hickman: "Special skills for the Isle of Man TT - not particularly, I think. You maybe need to be a little bit crazy, I don't know. I don't think I am crazy but people tell me I am. To be honest: it's calculated risk. It is just an awesome place to be. There is nowhere in the world like the Isle of Man TT."

What is your favourite part of the circuit and why?

Hickman: "I get asked a lot what is my favourite part of the Isle of Man TT. My answer: it is from the start line to the finish line. The entire circuit is amazing. There is no part that I don't like. There are bits that are more technical and difficult and there are bits that can make you apprehensive or make you really make sure that you are on your game. But overall it is just an awesome circuit. It has a bit of everything, everywhere. It's long, it's got massive undulations, it's got bumps, it's got smooth sections. It literally has everything. It is unbelievable to ride."

This year is your first Isle of Man TT on the BMW M 1000 RR. Does the bike feel different to the ones you had before? How is it to ride here with the M RR?

Hickman: "The BMW M 1000 RR is a different bike to ride here to the ones in previous years. It's definitely good to ride, and I have really enjoyed it so far. I think there is more to come from it, as well. It is just a nice bike to ride. I raced it in the 2021 British Superbike Championship. We finished fifth in the championship, won a couple of races, so I already understand the bike a lot, which was a good position to be in coming to the Isle of Man. I didn't need to understand the bike, I just needed to understand the bike on this track. For me, the BMW M 1000 RR is an easy bike to ride, I think that's one of the really strong points of it. Because if a bike is easy to ride it means you can extract the best out of it easier and quicker."

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 16:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BMW AG
12:42pIOMTT WINNER PETER HICKMAN : “There is nowhere in the world like the Isle of Man TT&..
PU
12:02pTHE HOUSE OF BMW IN MILAN : BMW Group Design and Mike Meiré present “Tales from a Ne..
PU
09:22aBMW : Bernstein reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07:03aBMW : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
04:12aBMW : Stephan Reiff to take over as Vice President Customer, Brand, Sales at BMW Motorrad.
PU
06/08American startup EnergyX out of Bolivian lithium race
RE
06/08EU lawmakers back ban on new fossil-fuel cars from 2035
RE
06/08BMW : Motorrad presents the R 18 Magnifica.
PU
06/07Bolivia still evaluating six firms for lithium mining partnerships
RE
06/07Automakers back U.S. restoring California emissions authority
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 129 B 139 B 139 B
Net income 2022 14 099 M 15 139 M 15 139 M
Net cash 2022 23 903 M 25 666 M 25 666 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,94x
Yield 2022 8,08%
Capitalization 54 838 M 58 883 M 58 883 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 83,50 €
Average target price 106,28 €
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG-5.64%58 883
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.91%228 770
VOLKSWAGEN AG-9.96%102 525
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG0.53%78 058
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-35.72%54 961
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-34.86%54 387