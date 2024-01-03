NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - The US bank JPMorgan has added BMW shares to its "Analyst Focus List". The price target was raised from 110 to 115 euros and the rating was left at "Overweight". 2024 should be a strong earnings year for the automotive industry, predicted analyst Jose Asumendi in an industry outlook published on Wednesday. Manufacturers should be able to maintain their strong pricing power at the expense of lower production volumes. BMW should continue to offer a good balance between growth in all regions and profitability in the new year./edh/gl

