Beijing. BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. and Mercedes-Benz Group China Ltd. announced today that they had reached an agreement to establish a 50:50 joint venture in China to operate a high-power charging network and to provide Chinese customers with premium charging services.

Both BMW and Mercedes-Benz will apply the expertise gained from global and Chinese charging operations, as well as the in-depth understanding of the Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) market, to deliver fast, convenient, reliable, and tailor-made charging solutions for the Chinese market. The cooperation is intended to elevate customer public charging experience.

The joint venture aims to establish a network of at least 1,000 high-power charging stations with around 7,000 high-power charging piles by the end of 2026, adopting state-of-the-art charging technologies. The first stations are expected to open for business in 2024 in top NEV regions, with further stations to be installed nationwide.

The premium charging network will be open to the broader public, while it is intended that customers of BMW Group and Mercedes-Benz Group will be able to enjoy a series of exclusive features, such as plug & charge and online reservation for a seamless digital experience. The joint venture intends to procure electricity generated from renewable sources, where conditions allow, to create a sustainable and eco-friendly charging experience.

The deal is subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

