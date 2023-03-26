Lindner wants vehicle tax reform after agreement in combustion engine dispute

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Following the agreement in the dispute over the registration of cars with internal combustion engines in the EU, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner wants to reform the taxation of motor vehicles. Cars fueled with climate-neutral synthetic fuels - so-called e-fuels - should be taxed less in the future than those currently running on gasoline or diesel, the FDP leader told the German Press Agency. "If the fuel is climate-friendly, then the taxation must be adjusted from the motor vehicle tax to the energy tax." The Finance Ministry will present a concept for this, he said.

The SPD called it fundamentally correct to provide an even stronger incentive for climate-friendly technology and use in the taxation of motor vehicles. "Here, however, a coherent overall concept of relief and burdens as well as subsidy reduction must be presented in favor of all climate-friendly vehicles - not a lex e-fuels," SPD parliamentary group vice chairman Achim Post told the "Handelsblatt."

For the Greens, Baden-Württemberg Finance Minister Danyal Bayaz (Greens) said, "Before the next subsidy is introduced, it would be more important to finally tackle the proliferation of ecologically harmful subsidies in tax law." That would help climate protection and would also be "in the spirit of good regulatory policy."

Lindner conceded, "It will still be a while before we see such vehicles on the road and have e-fuels in the tank. But for people and the economy, it will be an important planning parameter that e-fuels are taxed more favorably than fossil fuels."

The president of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), Marcel Fratzscher, told Handelsblatt that tax breaks should only be considered for promising technologies. "E-fuels have been proven to be highly inefficient, and promoting and bettering an inefficient technology contradicts all logic of the market economy and the task of the state."

After weeks of wrangling over the future of cars with internal combustion engines, the German government had agreed on a compromise with the EU Commission on Friday evening. According to this, new cars with such a drive system can still be registered in the EU after 2035 if they are fueled with climate-neutral fuel.

E-fuels are produced using electricity from renewable energies, water and CO2 from the air. Unlike conventional fossil fuels such as gasoline or diesel, they therefore do not release any additional climate-damaging gases. Because of the high electricity consumption during production and the high manufacturing costs, it is currently still unclear whether the production of cars powered by e-fuels is really worthwhile./mfi/tam/DP/he