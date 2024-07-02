MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Chinese car brands will have conquered a third of the global market by 2030, selling nine million vehicles outside of China, according to management consultants Alix Partners. In Europe, this will be at the expense of European, Japanese and Korean brands, the industry experts wrote in a study published on Tuesday.

The manufacturing costs for an e-car are a third lower in China than in Europe. The development cycles are shorter than those of the global competition. Chinese car manufacturers are expanding their market share with "aggressive pricing".

"New EU tariffs on Chinese cars may slow down imports in the short term and support sales prices, but they will also accelerate the local production of Chinese vehicles and components in Europe," said industry expert Fabian Piontek. German manufacturers are also feeling the competition from Chinese manufacturers in China: "This particularly affects German premium manufacturers, who are increasingly losing an important market in China."

Under political pressure, many manufacturers have focused on e-cars in recent years, but demand is slowing down. According to Alix, the market share of new e-vehicles in Europe is likely to rise from 20 percent this year to 45 percent in 2030./rol/DP/mis