Many unanswered questions - BGH to set course in diesel scandal

(new: details)

KARLSRUHE (dpa-AFX) - Car buyers who take action against carmakers because of alleged illegal defeat devices in their cars can now probably expect compensation - but the conditions for this still need to be clarified. The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in Karlsruhe discussed for hours on Monday whether plaintiffs are entitled to a complete reversal of the contract or at least a kind of "small compensation". The "diesel senate" seemed to be leaning towards this position.

Buyers would then keep their vehicles or could not return them for a refund of the full purchase price. Instead, they would then be compensated for the so-called reduced value: That is, the difference between a functioning car without a possibly impermissible defeat device and the car with the defeat device that they actually received unknowingly.

The Senate must apply a ruling of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) from March to German law: In March, the Luxembourg court had significantly lowered the hurdles for damages and ruled that even negligent actions by carmakers can be sufficient for a claim for damages. According to the previous BGH line, such a claim only existed if the manufacturer had deliberately tricked the authorities and customers on emissions - as VW had done with the EA189 scandal engine.

Three sample cases concerning vehicles from Mercedes, Audi and VW were negotiated. All three verdicts are to be announced on June 26. In all cars, defeat devices are installed, which change exhaust values. For example, in the VW case, a so-called thermal window that throttles or even completely shuts down combustion in the EA288 engine depending on the outside temperature. In the Mercedes case, a car is involved in which, in addition to a thermal window, a coolant setpoint temperature control system is also installed. Here, the delayed heating of the engine coolant leads to lower pollutant emissions.

The third car is an Audi with a high-performance engine (EA896Gen2BiT), for which there is also no BGH ruling yet. Here, the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) had criticized a defeat device and ordered a software update even before the plaintiff bought the car. The KBA had informed the public about this by press release. The Senate suggested that in this particular case, the buyer should have known that his car was already affected by a recall and that this could have impaired or even eliminated his claim for damages.

Thermal windows are installed in millions of diesel vehicles, each with a different temperature range. Which of the thermal windows are actually impermissible probably still has to be considered and clarified individually in many cases. The BGH is now focusing on a wide range of car manufacturers whose exhaust gas purification systems also do not work equally well across the board due to a wide range of different functionalities. Here, too, many car buyers have been suing for damages for some time. Thousands of cases had been put on hold to await the ECJ ruling.

The car manufacturers' lawyers argued on Monday that - as in the case of VW, for example - there had been an unrestricted type approval by the KBA and that the manufacturers had relied on this. However, the Senate expressed doubts as to whether this precluded claims for damages. In addition, the carmakers' lawyers argued that the buyers had not necessarily suffered any "real" damage: after all, the car had worked.

Many questions now remain unanswered: Which forms of exhaust technology are illegal in the first place? Has the buyer suffered any damage as a result of their use? And if so, what kind of damages would be appropriate?

Even in the VW emissions scandal, those affected were entitled to cancel their purchase. However, the price of the car had to take into account its use - those who drove a lot received little or nothing. The car is gone, and a new one may be expensive. So suing was not attractive for everyone. Most court cases therefore ended with a settlement.

The assessments from Karlsruhe are urgently awaited, because the unclear legal situation has meant that a large number of diesel cases have been on hold throughout Germany for months. Presumably in order to be able to cover as many constellations as possible, presiding judge Eva Menges and her senate had selected the three very different cases./avg/sem/kre/DP/ngu