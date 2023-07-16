FLENSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Electric cars are not making headway on the German used car market. Their share of ownership registrations actually fell minimally year-on-year to 1.25 percent in the first half of the year, according to statistics from the Federal Motor Transport Authority. If one takes the pure number rather than the share, the decline is even significant at more than 10 percent to 37,600.

The fact that the share of electric cars on the used car market is much lower than on the new car market, where it reached just under 16 percent in the first half of the year, is mainly due to the fact that pure electric vehicles have only been sold in relevant numbers for a few years. For the used car market, it is more a question of the stock - and there, despite increased numbers, electric cars do not even account for 3 percent at present. In addition, vehicles are typically only resold after a few years - so the stock relevant for the used electric vehicle market is even smaller.

However, the proportion of Stromers on the used market is by no means the same everywhere: it is highest in Schleswig-Holstein with 1.6 percent and Bavaria and Hamburg with 1.5 percent each. Lower Saxony with 1.4 percent and Baden-Württemberg and Hesse with 1.3 percent each are also above the German average.

Somewhat below this are Brandenburg, North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, each with just under 1.2 percent. They are followed by Berlin and Saarland with around 1.0 percent. Thuringia comes in at 0.9, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Saxony at 0.8 percent Bremen and Saxony-Anhalt at 0.7./ruc/DP/he