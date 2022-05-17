Log in
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/17 10:33:32 am EDT
78.29 EUR   +0.80%
Mercedes-Benz to use energy-dense silicon battery for G-Class

05/17/2022 | 10:06am EDT
Bangkok International Motor Show

BERLIN (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz will incorporate a new, highly energy-dense battery in its upcoming electric G-Class from 2025, it said on Tuesday, a solution to the problem of how to power large electric cars without weighing them down with heavy batteries.

The battery, made by start-up Sila Nanotechnologies, uses silicon-based anodes and is 20-40% more energy dense than comparable cells currently available, Mercedes-Benz said.

Silicon - which Tesla said in 2020 it would build up the use of in its batteries - provides an alternative to the more commonly used graphite, 70% of which comes from China.

Mercedes-Benz is the first publicly announced automotive customer of California-based battery start-up Sila Nanotechnologies, which said in early May it was investing a figure in the low hundreds of millions of dollars in a new plant in Washington state due to open in 2024.

The premium carmaker has a minority equity stake in the unlisted Sila, which is also working with BMW.

Sila, founded by an ex-Tesla engineer, raised an additional $590 million last year, boosting its valuation to an estimated $3.3 billion.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 0.99% 78.39 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 1.75% 64.69 Delayed Quote.-5.96%
TESLA, INC. 2.53% 741.99 Delayed Quote.-31.46%
Financials
Sales 2022 129 B 135 B 135 B
Net income 2022 14 085 M 14 654 M 14 654 M
Net cash 2022 24 884 M 25 888 M 25 888 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,66x
Yield 2022 8,67%
Capitalization 50 859 M 52 912 M 52 912 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,5%
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG-12.24%52 912
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.66%218 000
VOLKSWAGEN AG-18.45%89 704
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-5.96%70 744
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-36.72%54 101
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-37.17%52 458