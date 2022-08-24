Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:28 2022-08-24 am EDT
74.00 EUR   -0.70%
09:14aMercedes set to lead India's luxury EV market as Tesla stays out
RE
03:43aBMW : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
12:25aChinese battery giant CATL posts strong Q2 profit on robust EV sales
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercedes set to lead India's luxury EV market as Tesla stays out

08/24/2022 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - German carmaker Mercedes-Benz plans to take pole position in India's luxury electric vehicle market, its country head told Reuters, helping cement its title as the top-selling luxury car brand and keep ahead of rival Tesla.

In India, Mercedes-Benz will launch three new electric cars this year, be the first company to assemble a luxury EV, and will set up a fast-charging network nationwide, Martin Schwenk said in an interview. The company might also manufacture batteries domestically in the future, he said.

"Now, we are really starting our aggressive offensive into the EV market. In the next five years, 25% of our sales (in India) will be electric," Schwenk said. "Our ambition is to lead the market in the electric side as well."

Mercedes' inroads come as EV rival Tesla recently put on hold plans to enter India due to high import taxes on EVs.

Mercedes will begin its push in India with an imported electric model of its AMG EQS 53 4MATIC performance car that it launched on Wednesday. This will be followed by a locally assembled, electric version of its flagship S-Class sedan, the EQS, and an imported, electric people carrier later this year.

The AMG EQS will have a driving range of 580 kilometres (360 miles) on a single charge and be priced at around $307,000 (24.5 million rupees).

India is largely a small- and low-cost car market, in which luxury models make up 1% of total annual sales of about 3 million. The luxury EV market is even smaller and largely untested.

Mercedes, which already sells its imported EQC sport-utility vehicle (SUV) in India, will be the first to assemble a luxury EV in the country, allowing it to price the car competitively over rivals because of a lower tax rate of 5% on locally built EVs versus 100% tax on imported models.

This will give it an edge over Germany's Audi and BMW, and a clear lead over Tesla.

The 5% tax rate is "quite an incentive" for customers to go electric, Schwenk said.

To minimise concerns over range, Mercedes will set up 140 EV chargers nationwide, including ultra-fast ones that can be charged up to 80% in 40 minutes, by year-end, he said.

The company will also consider locally manufacturing EV batteries and other components if it starts selling 'thousands' of a model, though current volumes were too small to justify such an investment, Schwenk said.

"You need a certain scale to make sense. I will not exclude that for the future but at this stage, it's not part of the plan," he said.

Globally, Mercedes plans to invest more than 40 billion euros ($40 billion) by 2030 to develop battery EVs.

Schwenk expects India to align with the company's plans of shifting to EVs in terms of speed and product launches.

"We will be in line with the global aspiration of converting to electrification because we believe we can be as fast, or sometimes maybe even faster, than some other markets," he said.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Aditi Shah


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -0.75% 73.99 Delayed Quote.-15.79%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -1.25% 56.01 Delayed Quote.-16.05%
TESLA, INC. 2.26% 889.36 Delayed Quote.-15.84%
All news about BMW AG
09:14aMercedes set to lead India's luxury EV market as Tesla stays out
RE
03:43aBMW : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
12:25aChinese battery giant CATL posts strong Q2 profit on robust EV sales
RE
08/23Toyota recognizes California authority to set vehicle emissions standards
RE
08/23Chinese battery giant CATL posts strong Q2 profit on robust EV sales
RE
08/23Rene Rast to drive for BMW M Motorsport in 2023.
AQ
08/23BMW : Bernstein remains its Buy rating
MD
08/22BMW : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
08/19Canada says hydrogen better than LNG for German needs
RE
08/19BMW : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 133 B 133 B 133 B
Net income 2022 14 559 M 14 556 M 14 556 M
Net cash 2022 26 074 M 26 069 M 26 069 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,25x
Yield 2022 9,84%
Capitalization 48 713 M 48 703 M 48 703 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 74,52 €
Average target price 103,86 €
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG-15.79%48 703
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.10%211 738
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.99%84 166
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-26.24%61 590
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-16.05%60 690
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-34.23%56 222