FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Bankhaus Metzler downgraded BMW from "buy" to "hold" and left its price target at 110 euros. The results for the second quarter are likely to have been solid, analyst Juergen Pieper wrote in a report published on Tuesday. However, the level of the first quarter was probably not reached. Compared with the shares of other German carmakers, the valuation premium of BMW shares is currently somewhat higher than in the past./ag/edh

