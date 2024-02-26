FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Bankhaus Metzler has upgraded BMW from "Hold" to "Buy" and raised its price target from 110 to 130 euros. The year 2024 is likely to be a year of transition for all German carmakers, with ultimately no growth and margins at the previous year's level, analyst Pal Skirta wrote in an industry report published on Monday. The overarching theme is likely to be the shift towards electromobility, with politicians signaling a willingness to support it in the face of competition from China. Against this backdrop, his "top pick" among the major stocks is BMW, as the car manufacturer should benefit from this in particular. Among other things, Skirta referred to BMW's technology-independent, dual-track strategy, which allows for greater flexibility./ck/gl

