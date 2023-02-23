Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:14:49 2023-02-23 am EST
99.68 EUR   +1.27%
10:41aMission 'fusion': The software strategies of the carmakers
DP
09:52aEnvironmental aid: Basic judgement to exhaust gas thermal stoves soon realistic
DP
07:08aBMW buys land for large battery plant in Lower Bavaria
DP
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mission 'fusion': The software strategies of the carmakers

02/23/2023 | 10:41am EST
SUNNYVALE/STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Of course, it was no coincidence that Stuttgart-based automaker Mercedes-Benz chose Sunnyvale, California, as the location for its "strategy update" instead of its headquarters in Untertürkheim. Silicon Valley instead of "The Länd." In the heart of the tech industry, CEO Ola Källenius and his colleagues explained Wednesday how the company's own operating system (MB.OS) will lead the group into a "software-driven future." It's a future that Germany's other major manufacturers also want to tap into.

Mercedes-Benz: In the middle of the decade, the carmaker with the star wants to introduce MB.OS - together with its new vehicle platform MMA. The company has decided to be the "architect of its own operating system," said CEO Ola Källenius. Software, he said, is a core competency for an automaker. "Now we have to deliver," Källenius said.

MB.OS is being developed by the company itself, he said, to maintain full control over customer relationships as well as to ensure data protection. It has access to all areas of the vehicle, he said: Infotainment (entertainment and information), vehicle and comfort functions, driving and charging, and automated driving. The operating system decouples hardware from software, enabling faster innovation cycles and - with a connection via the cloud - increasing the flexibility and speed of updates.

The company relies on internal expertise for its automotive software, but also on selected partners. In the future, for example, the app from the YouTube video platform will be available in the cars. Applications from the video conferencing services Webex and Zoom are to be integrated, as is the games provider Antstream. In addition, the important Chinese market is to be served with content from the online giant Tencent. Mercedes has also been working with U.S. specialist Nvidia on automated driving for some time.

By the end of the decade, software sales are expected to grow to a high single-digit billion euro amount. By 2022, software-based sales would already have exceeded one billion euros. In 2025, digital services are expected to generate one billion euros in earnings before interest and taxes. By its own account, Mercedes is investing one to two billion euros a year in development. By the middle of the decade, software spending will account for 25 percent of the research and development budget.

Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche: In the VW Group, the development of a software business is the central future topic alongside the expansion of e-mobility. A mid-double-digit billion sum will flow into digitization and vehicle networking alone in the coming years. The focus of the newly established IT division Cariad is the development of proprietary car software - for example, for better wireless updates, multimedia services or functions for different stages of assisted, automated and later fully autonomous driving.

The aim is to create a "software backbone for all Group vehicles," also in order to become less dependent on Google or Apple and to generate more added value from self-programmed code. The software is to take over tasks in control, operation and networking and also play an important role in the planned VW mobility platform. This involves interfaces to shuttle services, complementary car sharing, financial services and other offerings.

However, the topic proved to be much more complex at VW than initially assumed. For a good two years now, there has been talk of a learning process: It simply takes some time before development can really take off. In any case, the long-term goal of a "scalable" operating system (VW.OS) across all equipment levels for all passenger cars from Europe's largest carmaker is still a long way off.

CEO Herbert Diess, who stepped down in 2022, had targeted a platform for fully digitalized e-vehicles with VW.OS from 2026. But because there were delays, resentment grew - especially among the subsidiaries Porsche and Audi, which declared that luxury-class customers should not have to wait too long for new functions. Coordination and development problems at Cariad had postponed model launches. Diess' successor Oliver Blume straightened out the software strategy. However, this also wobbles the timetable for VW's core Trinity project, which was supposed to start in 2026 as the most important model in a new plant.

BMW: The Munich-based company wants to combine hardware and software together with large IT groups. However, BMW is careful to maintain sovereignty over the data and to be able to link the systems itself so as not to become dependent on individual partners. "We're not afraid of tech players at all, because we work with all of them," CEO Oliver Zipse said in January at the CES tech show in Las Vegas. In addition to IT giants, these include many highly specialized startups. Cars are not just smartphones on wheels, they are complex, Zipse explained - a hurdle for established tech groups.

In 2025, BMW plans to launch a new generation of vehicles focused on electric drives and defined by software: the so-called New Class. The automaker gave a preview with the BMW i Vision Dee ("Digital Emotional Experience") vision car.

Zipse said the car shows "what is possible when hardware and software merge." The head-up display projects information across the entire width of the windshield, he said. And the car adapts to the driver's habits - automatically opening the door when approaching, for example, suggesting navigation destinations and providing information, messages, calendar entries or social media posts. Even the color of the car can be changed digitally./rwi/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.30% 90.3825 Delayed Quote.4.03%
APPLE INC. -0.65% 147.9775 Delayed Quote.14.28%
BMW AG 1.28% 99.71 Delayed Quote.18.05%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 0.36% 74.22 Delayed Quote.20.49%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 13.30% 235.33 Delayed Quote.42.01%
PORSCHE AG 0.62% 114.3 Delayed Quote.19.79%
PORSCHE AG 0.97% 114.4 Delayed Quote.19.20%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 356 Delayed Quote.6.59%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.76% 132.24 Delayed Quote.12.70%
Financials
Sales 2022 139 B 148 B 148 B
Net income 2022 17 902 M 19 033 M 19 033 M
Net cash 2022 25 405 M 27 010 M 27 010 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,74x
Yield 2022 7,40%
Capitalization 62 884 M 66 855 M 66 855 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 98,43 €
Average target price 103,09 €
Spread / Average Target 4,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG18.05%66 855
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.90%188 248
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG20.49%84 145
VOLKSWAGEN AG12.70%80 904
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.55%57 027
FORD MOTOR COMPANY4.90%48 671