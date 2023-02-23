Mission 'fusion': The software strategies of the carmakers

SUNNYVALE/STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Of course, it was no coincidence that Stuttgart-based automaker Mercedes-Benz chose Sunnyvale, California, as the location for its "strategy update" instead of its headquarters in Untertürkheim. Silicon Valley instead of "The Länd." In the heart of the tech industry, CEO Ola Källenius and his colleagues explained Wednesday how the company's own operating system (MB.OS) will lead the group into a "software-driven future." It's a future that Germany's other major manufacturers also want to tap into.

Mercedes-Benz: In the middle of the decade, the carmaker with the star wants to introduce MB.OS - together with its new vehicle platform MMA. The company has decided to be the "architect of its own operating system," said CEO Ola Källenius. Software, he said, is a core competency for an automaker. "Now we have to deliver," Källenius said.

MB.OS is being developed by the company itself, he said, to maintain full control over customer relationships as well as to ensure data protection. It has access to all areas of the vehicle, he said: Infotainment (entertainment and information), vehicle and comfort functions, driving and charging, and automated driving. The operating system decouples hardware from software, enabling faster innovation cycles and - with a connection via the cloud - increasing the flexibility and speed of updates.

The company relies on internal expertise for its automotive software, but also on selected partners. In the future, for example, the app from the YouTube video platform will be available in the cars. Applications from the video conferencing services Webex and Zoom are to be integrated, as is the games provider Antstream. In addition, the important Chinese market is to be served with content from the online giant Tencent. Mercedes has also been working with U.S. specialist Nvidia on automated driving for some time.

By the end of the decade, software sales are expected to grow to a high single-digit billion euro amount. By 2022, software-based sales would already have exceeded one billion euros. In 2025, digital services are expected to generate one billion euros in earnings before interest and taxes. By its own account, Mercedes is investing one to two billion euros a year in development. By the middle of the decade, software spending will account for 25 percent of the research and development budget.

Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche: In the VW Group, the development of a software business is the central future topic alongside the expansion of e-mobility. A mid-double-digit billion sum will flow into digitization and vehicle networking alone in the coming years. The focus of the newly established IT division Cariad is the development of proprietary car software - for example, for better wireless updates, multimedia services or functions for different stages of assisted, automated and later fully autonomous driving.

The aim is to create a "software backbone for all Group vehicles," also in order to become less dependent on Google or Apple and to generate more added value from self-programmed code. The software is to take over tasks in control, operation and networking and also play an important role in the planned VW mobility platform. This involves interfaces to shuttle services, complementary car sharing, financial services and other offerings.

However, the topic proved to be much more complex at VW than initially assumed. For a good two years now, there has been talk of a learning process: It simply takes some time before development can really take off. In any case, the long-term goal of a "scalable" operating system (VW.OS) across all equipment levels for all passenger cars from Europe's largest carmaker is still a long way off.

CEO Herbert Diess, who stepped down in 2022, had targeted a platform for fully digitalized e-vehicles with VW.OS from 2026. But because there were delays, resentment grew - especially among the subsidiaries Porsche and Audi, which declared that luxury-class customers should not have to wait too long for new functions. Coordination and development problems at Cariad had postponed model launches. Diess' successor Oliver Blume straightened out the software strategy. However, this also wobbles the timetable for VW's core Trinity project, which was supposed to start in 2026 as the most important model in a new plant.

BMW: The Munich-based company wants to combine hardware and software together with large IT groups. However, BMW is careful to maintain sovereignty over the data and to be able to link the systems itself so as not to become dependent on individual partners. "We're not afraid of tech players at all, because we work with all of them," CEO Oliver Zipse said in January at the CES tech show in Las Vegas. In addition to IT giants, these include many highly specialized startups. Cars are not just smartphones on wheels, they are complex, Zipse explained - a hurdle for established tech groups.

In 2025, BMW plans to launch a new generation of vehicles focused on electric drives and defined by software: the so-called New Class. The automaker gave a preview with the BMW i Vision Dee ("Digital Emotional Experience") vision car.

Zipse said the car shows "what is possible when hardware and software merge." The head-up display projects information across the entire width of the windshield, he said. And the car adapts to the driver's habits - automatically opening the door when approaching, for example, suggesting navigation destinations and providing information, messages, calendar entries or social media posts. Even the color of the car can be changed digitally./rwi/DP/zb