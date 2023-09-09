MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - At the end of the IAA in Munich, opponents of the car and mobility fair want to mobilize with further actions. On Sunday, a demonstration under the motto "#blockIAA" is to begin at 11:00 a.m., called for by an alliance of various organizations critical of the IAA. In parallel, a bicycle demonstration is planned, to which, among others, BUND Naturschutz is calling. In addition, various unannounced actions are expected.

The IAA is taking place in Munich for the second time until Sunday. It will be accompanied by protests and actions by various groups. The organizers of the "#blockIAA" demonstration have registered 3000 participants. At the IAA two years ago, there had been several clashes between police and demonstrators in the course of a demonstration, some of which involved the use of batons./ruc/DP/stk