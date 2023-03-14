MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - ADAC roadside assistance had slightly fewer calls last year due to the mild winter. However, there was a significant increase in breakdowns involving electric cars, the association announced in Munich on Tuesday: According to the report, the breakdown services had to attend to broken-down electric and hybrid vehicles 52,000 times in 2022. Here, the share of starter battery breakdowns is even well over 50 percent.

In a practical test, the ADAC is now examining the suitability for use of mobile fast chargers for recharging flat battery cars. "Due to the rapid increase in electric vehicles and weaknesses in the battery management of many e-cars that are still present today, the club expects a significant increase in the number of breakdowns." According to the Federal Motor Transport Authority, there were just over one million fully electric cars and 865,000 plug-in hybrids on the road in Germany at the end of 2022 - most of them newly registered in the past three years.

In total, ADAC roadside assistance was called out more than 3.41 million times in 2022. That was almost 80,000 fewer calls than in the previous year. "The most frequent cause of breakdown remains the defective battery with 43 percent, ahead of damage to the engine or engine management with just under 24 percent," the club added. For the club's 21 million members, help is included in the membership fee.

The ADAC's bicycle breakdown service, which was rolled out nationwide in June, had restored 5500 defective bicycles to working order on the spot by the end of the year. "The most common cause here was the classic tire puncture at 77 percent."

Twelve percent of all breakdowns are already reported digitally via the ADAC breakdown assistance app. This saves annoying waiting loops during peak periods and shortens the process overall.

To increase safety at breakdown locations, ADAC is testing three options: Digital hazard warnings to suitably equipped vehicles in the vicinity, warnings via traffic information services to conventional navigation systems, or automatic horn signals from the breakdown assistance vehicle in the event of an impending collision./rol/DP/tih