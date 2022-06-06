Log in
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/06 03:15:23 am EDT
83.83 EUR   +1.08%
03:02aNEW DESIGN, NEW NAME : exciting camouflage livery with traditional elements for the BMW M Hybrid V8.
PU
06/05HISTORIC VICTORY AT HOME RACE : BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team wins the 24H SPA EWC Motos.
PU
06/05BMW : Junior Team drives to fourth place after strong recovery performance at the 1000 km Paul Ricard.
PU
New design, new name: exciting camouflage livery with traditional elements for the BMW M Hybrid V8.

06/06/2022 | 03:02am EDT
Munich. Ahead of the testing phase for the LMDh prototype for the 2023 season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, BMW M Motorsport announces the name, the design, and an exciting camouflage livery for the car. The BMW M Hybrid V8 will sport a look designed by BMW Group Designworks, and celebrates the history of BMW M Motorsport in North America while defining a dynamic hybrid electric future. Key information for fans is that the prototype is clearly recognizable as a BMW M car.

This message is echoed by Franciscus van Meel, CEO of BMW M GmbH: "The most critical task and the greatest challenge for the design team in the LMDh programme design team was that the prototype must be clearly recognisable as a BMW M Motorsport car. And I can say this to all the fans, just one look is enough to confirm that the BMW M Hybrid V8 is a BMW. It clearly carries the genes of BMW M. I also love the camouflage livery with its references to the great history of the brand in North America. Congratulations to the design and aerodynamics departments at BMW M Motorsport and Dallara on their great work. I can hardly wait to see the BMW M Hybrid V8 on the track soon."

The hallmark of the design for the BMW M Hybrid V8 is the wide kidney. In addition, it boasts typical BMW M design elements such as the nested 50th anniversary logo on the hood, twin BMW icon lights, dynamic body side, Hofmeister kink window graphic, M 'hook' mirrors and the tail-lights. The camouflage livery in which the BMW M Hybrid V8 will complete its testing, contains many elements from five decades of motor racing history in North America. The images of iconic racecars - the 1976 BMW 3.0 CSL, the 1981 BMW M1/C, the 1978 BMW 320i Turbo, the 1986 BMW GTP, the BMW M3 E36 GTS-2, the BMW Z4 GTLM and the BMW M8 GTE - create a graphic mosaic which obscures the shape of the BMW M Hybrid V8 to maintain competitive IP during development testing.

"My team's job was to make the BMW M Hybrid V8 look like a BMW, and embrace every opportunity to make it also perform like one on the race track," said BMW Group Designworks Global Automotive Director Michael Scully. "The design is rooted in BMW's DNA of purposeful, efficient performance, and the exterior's bold, determined character invokes BMW's frontiersmanship of turbo power, now united with an optimised hybrid electric powertrain. The camouflage livery celebrates the 50 Years of M by commemorating the great cars of BMW's storied history in IMSA racing while uniquely cloaking the BMW M Hybrid V8's future-facing exterior geometry and technologies during the critical on-track development phase of the project. If you look closely you'll discover multiple winners of the Daytona 24 Hours, as well as the very first purpose-built IMSA GTP car from 1981, the BMW M1/C. We'll follow-up this camouflage with a works livery that exemplifies the dynamism and excitement of hybrid electric-powered competition."

More details about the design process in the new 'MBEDDED' episode: https://youtu.be/-G8DhowAGj8.

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 07:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
06/03Art Directors Club awards innovative BMW streaming platform JOYTOPIA.
AQ
06/03Fitch Expects to Rate BMW Canada Auto Trust, Series 2022-1; Presale Issued
AQ
06/02Changan Ford’s Vice President to Depart by June-End
MT
06/02ELON MUSK : Musk's office ultimatum faces pushback in Germany
RE
06/02BMW : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/02Germany's BMW Begins Construction Of New $1 Billion Fossil-free Factory In Hungary
MT
06/01BMW still hammering out details of promised fossil-fuel free plant
RE
Financials
Sales 2022 129 B 138 B 138 B
Net income 2022 14 085 M 15 097 M 15 097 M
Net cash 2022 23 871 M 25 586 M 25 586 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,92x
Yield 2022 8,13%
Capitalization 54 376 M 58 281 M 58 281 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,5%
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 82,93 €
Average target price 106,28 €
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG-6.28%58 281
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.83%227 443
VOLKSWAGEN AG-11.72%101 079
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-0.36%77 228
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-35.85%54 844
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-35.00%54 267