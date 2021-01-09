Log in
Nio launches first electric sedan model as Tesla delivers China-built SUV

01/09/2021 | 11:39pm EST
Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc's product launch event in Chengdu

CHENGDU, China/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc is taking on conventional gasoline premium automakers from BMW to Audi further, launching on Saturday its first sedan model as it eyes a greater share of the world's largest car market.

The launch of the ET7, at an event in the western city of Chengdu, came as rival Tesla started selling its China-made Model Y sport-utility vehicle in the Chinese market.

Nio is aiming to expand its product lineup to attract more customers. In China's passenger car market, sedans and SUVs each make up around 46% of overall sales.

Chief Executive William Li said Nio's new battery technology will give the ET7 a drive range of over 1,000 km (621 miles) between charges.

The starting price will be 378,000 yuan ($58,378) for the car without the battery pack, one of the most expensive EV components, which can then be leased from the company. With the battery pack, the starting price is 448,000 yuan.

Li said in an interview ET7's target rivals were BMW's 5-series, Audi's A6 and Mercedes-Benz E-class sedans.

It was "reasonable" that Nio could sell similar amount of ET7 as BMW's 5-series sedans in China in the future, Li said, but gave no details of timeframe. The starting price for the BMW 5-series is 426,900 yuan and BMW sells over 10,000 of them each month in China.

Li said the ET7 will be fitted with lidar sensors - which help the car perceive its surroundings, and are often found in autonomous cars - to assist drivers, a technology dismissed by Tesla Inc's outspoken chief Elon Musk.

The Californian automaker, which is selling Shanghai-made Model 3 sedans, has just started selling its Model Y vehicles at a starting price of 339,900 yuan. It uses cameras for driver assistance.

Nio, which delivered 43,728 vehicles last year, has a market capitalisation of over $92 billion, surpassing conventional automakers Daimler AG and General Motors Co. Investors have poured billions of dollars into electric vehicle development.

Li said "it is not a bad thing" when asked about the high market value of the firm, but added Nio is still relatively a small company compared to established firms like BMW in terms of sales volume.

It is currently selling three SUV models built at a car factory in China's eastern city of Hefei.

On Thursday, Nio's rival Xpeng Inc announced plans to roll out a new sedan model. It currently has a sedan and an SUV in its lineup.

($1 = 6.4750 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Mike Harrison, Jan Harvey and Lincoln Feast.)

By Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -0.61% 1630 End-of-day quote.103.75%
BMW AG -0.75% 70.49 Delayed Quote.-2.41%
CHINA SPACESAT CO.,LTD. -2.31% 36 End-of-day quote.11.87%
DAIMLER AG -0.17% 57.69 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.60% 43.06 Delayed Quote.3.41%
NIO LIMITED 8.55% 58.92 Delayed Quote.20.89%
TESLA, INC. 7.84% 880.02 Delayed Quote.24.71%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.4601 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
Financials
Sales 2020 96 913 M 118 B 118 B
Net income 2020 3 507 M 4 285 M 4 285 M
Net cash 2020 16 264 M 19 873 M 19 873 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
Yield 2020 2,42%
Capitalization 45 545 M 55 774 M 55 653 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 133 778
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 76,90 €
Last Close Price 70,49 €
Spread / Highest target 71,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG-2.41%55 774
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.75%213 606
VOLKSWAGEN AG-3.91%97 946
DAIMLER AG-0.17%75 580
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY3.41%61 632
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-3.38%51 708
