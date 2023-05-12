Northvolt pushes ahead with construction of battery factory in Schleswig-Holstein

KIEL (dpa-AFX) - The Swedish group Northvolt is pushing ahead with the planned construction of a large battery cell factory for electric cars in Schleswig-Holstein. The federal government as well as the state government announced on Friday to support the construction of a gigafactory of Nothvolt in Heide. The request is still subject to approval by the EU Commission under state aid law, the Federal Ministry of Economics, the state government and Northvolt announced. Group CEO Peter Carlsson said that with the German government's commitment behind it, Northvolt has decided to take the next steps toward expansion.

The requirement will unleash a billion-dollar private investment that will create 3,000 direct jobs in Heide and thousands more in surrounding industry and the service sector, the joint statement said. The annual production volume after the factory ramps up will be 60 gigawatt hours, it said, and will supply around one million electric vehicles with high-quality battery cells made in Germany./wsz/DP/mis