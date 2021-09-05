P6 and P8: Michael van der Mark is the best-placed BMW rider on WorldSBK Sunday at Magny-Cours.

Magny-Cours. The eighth race weekend of the 2021 FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) at Magny-Cours (FRA) drew to a close on Sunday with the Superpole race and race two. Michael van der Mark (NED) from the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team finished sixth and eighth on his BMW M 1000 RR. His team-mate Tom Sykes (GBR) was twelfth in the Superpole race and went on to finish tenth in race two. Jonas Folger (GER) from the Bonovo MGM Racing team came home 18th and 16th.

Sunday at Magny-Cours began with the warm-up in the morning, in which Sykes, van der Mark and Folger were fourth, ninth and 15th fastest. That was followed by the Superpole race. After a strong qualifying, Sykes again started from third on the grid, with van der Mark ninth and Folger 19th.

Sykes initially established his position in the leading group at the start of the Superpole race, however fell back to eleventh place on lap two. Van der Mark gradually worked his way through the field and was running fifth at the halfway point, before dropping a position. The Dutchman ended the ten-lap sprint in sixth place, which put him on the second row of the grid for race two on Sunday afternoon. Sykes came home twelfth, which earned him tenth place on the grid for the second race. Folger finished 18th in the Superpole race. Folger was promoted one position from 19th to 18th on the grid for race two, as another rider was unable to start the race.

Van der Mark made a strong start to race two and found himself in fourth place for a brief spell but dropped back to sixth place on lap six when he was touched by a rival whilst battling for fourth place, the Dutchman just able to avoid crashing. He showed great fighting spirit to battle back towards the front of the field, but was no longer able to attack in the second half of the race. Van der Mark dropped back to eighth place, a position he held on to through to the finish. Sykes endured a difficult start, after which he was lagging in 18th place. However, he fought his way back to 14th on the opening lap. By the end of lap seven, he was running in tenth place - a position he maintained through to the end of the 21-lap race. Folger also made a poor start, but improved in the second half of the race and took the chequered flag in 16th place.

Quotes after race two at Magny-Cours.

Shaun Muir, Team Principal BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: 'Tom's had a really tough day to be honest. He's not got into his rhythm and got beat up a bit in both races and lost places. We know the top ten are so close together and I don't think Tom has had a fair crack at it today so he will be disappointed with his performance. Mickey had a good Superpole race. I think he did really good to come through there, he had a good battle so to start the feature race from sixth position was a really good step. It was a strange race really. He got away really well and was in a tough battle with the front guys. Then Andrea Locatelli made a hard but fair move on Michael but it looks like the brake guard did its job and saved him from what could have been a major accident because the gyroscopic effect of the bike pulled Andrea back into the side of Mickey and he had nowhere to go so it was very lucky. But he fought back and used a lot of tyre which towards the end left him with no grip so eighth position is all we could do today. A good race overall from Mickey and I think we can come away from Magny-Cours with some positives. We have tested at Catalunya, so we are looking forward to going there next.'

Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: 'This morning's Superpole race was alright. I had good pace and had a good feeling with the bike. I was just missing one or two tenths to stay with Scott Redding and fight for fourth place. I was confident going into the main race and had a strong start but then I started to struggle after a few laps. I had some moments with a few riders and lost a lot of time there but at the moment, the package is just not good enough to fight every corner with the other guys. In some corners we are losing too much time.'

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: 'It was difficult today. Put me on a clear track and I can go front row, put me on a clear track again in warm up and we can be consistently in the top four. We just cannot ride with the others. Unfortunately, when I'm with the other riders it becomes a lot more stop and start and we can't follow them when it comes to opening the gas. As soon as I got clear track my lap times came down and were not too far from the fifth position in terms of lap time, but we can't bridge the gap at this level. There's a lot of information to be looked at, I will see with the team where we can improve.'

Jonas Folger, Bonovo MGM Racing: 'I struggled in the races when the tank was full, particularly on the opening laps. I was not able to hold my line in the corners, which meant I could not go on the attack. The final third of each race was better - that was the best section of the race for me. We must now find out why we have these difficulties with the full tank. I will also see what I can do differently as a rider, to ensure that I get the BMW moving better. On the whole, it was another tough weekend for us. We will now analyse everything and I will take a close look to see what I, personally, can do better. Hopefully things will go our way at the next race weekend at Barcelona.'