PCA: Slump in China's auto market after New Year's holiday in January

PEKING (dpa-AFX) - Buyer reticence during the Chinese New Year holiday caused the country's auto market to slump in January. Last month, 1.29 million vehicles were sold year-on-year, down about 38 percent year-on-year, the industry association PCA said Wednesday. The association had already published preliminary data the previous day.

Sales of more environmentally friendly cars got off to a weak start. Here, including pure electric cars and plug-in hybrids, a minus of more than 48 percent was reported in January compared to the previous month. The association explained this, among other things, with the discontinuation of subsidies for some e-vehicles. Many customers had therefore already brought forward their purchases to the final quarter of 2022.

In addition, people in China were able to travel freely again for the Chinese New Year for the first time since 2020 after Corona restrictions were lifted in the country. As a result, many production lines were stopped for longer than usual and only a few car dealers remained open./tav/jha/