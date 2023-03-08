Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:15:03 2023-03-08 pm EST
100.90 EUR   -0.10%
01:59pParis calls on Germany to give in to combustion engine debate
DP
09:37aBMW is partner of Art Basel in Hong Kong 2023. Cao Fei's Digital Art Mode presented as part of Asia's most renowned Art Fair.
AQ
09:37aBig Stage For Interaction And Information : BMW presents the newest version of the BMW iDrive system.
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Paris calls on Germany to give in to combustion engine debate

03/08/2023 | 01:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's blockade of the EU ban on new internal combustion cars from 2035 is meeting with criticism in France. As the associate minister for transport, Clément Beaune, told broadcaster LCI in Paris on Wednesday, he called on German Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) to give in. "We must maintain the ambition to move away from cars with internal combustion engines by 2035. Otherwise, we will be swept away ecologically and industrially. We must make the electric car an affordable, French and European product," Beaune stressed. Sending counter signals now will not succeed in creating an electric car accessible to all, Beaune said.

Wissing had justified Germany's refusal to approve the proposal by the EU Commission on how climate-neutral synthetic fuels (e-fuels) could be used in internal combustion engines after 2035. The EU vote on the planned ban on new cars with internal combustion engines after 2035 then had to be postponed on Friday because of Germany's subsequent demands./evs/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -0.04% 100.96 Delayed Quote.21.13%
BRENT CRUDE OIL SPOT -0.70% 83 Delayed Quote.1.84%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -0.29% 75.12 Delayed Quote.22.70%
PORSCHE AG 1.72% 118 Delayed Quote.22.43%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.23% 17.49 Delayed Quote.32.16%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.91% 140.06 Delayed Quote.19.22%
All news about BMW AG
01:59pParis calls on Germany to give in to combustion engine debate
DP
09:37aBMW is partner of Art Basel in Hong Kong 2023. Cao Fei's Digital Art Mode presented as ..
AQ
09:37aBig Stage For Interaction And Inform : BMW presents the newest version of the BMW iDrive s..
AQ
08:23aBMW Said to Invest GBP500 Million in UK Oxford Plant for Mini Cars
MT
08:09aWeil on the combustion engine debate: German reputa..
DP
08:00aBMW to Invest in Oxford Plant for Future Mini Production, Sky News Reports
DJ
06:18aEdmunds : Edmunds Compares: 2023 BMW iX vs. 2023 Rivian R1S
AQ
05:47aBMW AG stands for equal pay.
AQ
03/07Explainer-What are e-fuels, and can they help make cars CO2-free?
RE
03/07BMW goes dynamic with BrightSign for internal communications
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 140 B 148 B 148 B
Net income 2022 17 762 M 18 788 M 18 788 M
Net cash 2022 25 201 M 26 656 M 26 656 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,88x
Yield 2022 7,24%
Capitalization 64 578 M 68 308 M 68 308 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 101,00 €
Average target price 103,09 €
Spread / Average Target 2,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG21.13%68 308
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.63%189 874
VOLKSWAGEN AG19.22%86 255
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG22.70%85 257
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY20.24%55 423
FORD MOTOR COMPANY10.32%51 143