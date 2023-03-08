Paris calls on Germany to give in to combustion engine debate

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's blockade of the EU ban on new internal combustion cars from 2035 is meeting with criticism in France. As the associate minister for transport, Clément Beaune, told broadcaster LCI in Paris on Wednesday, he called on German Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) to give in. "We must maintain the ambition to move away from cars with internal combustion engines by 2035. Otherwise, we will be swept away ecologically and industrially. We must make the electric car an affordable, French and European product," Beaune stressed. Sending counter signals now will not succeed in creating an electric car accessible to all, Beaune said.

Wissing had justified Germany's refusal to approve the proposal by the EU Commission on how climate-neutral synthetic fuels (e-fuels) could be used in internal combustion engines after 2035. The EU vote on the planned ban on new cars with internal combustion engines after 2035 then had to be postponed on Friday because of Germany's subsequent demands./evs/DP/he