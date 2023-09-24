MUNICH/STRASSKIRCHEN (dpa-AFX) - On Sunday, it will be decided whether a citizens' initiative will stop the construction of a large battery plant by BMW for 600,000 high-voltage batteries per year in Lower Bavaria. Until 6 p.m., about 2700 eligible voters are called to the referendum in Straßkirchen. The result is expected a few hours later.

That it comes to the citizens' referendum, the "Citizens' Initiative Lebenswerter Gäuboden" has enforced, which is against the plant. The local councils of Strasskirchen and Irlbach, on whose territory the plant is to be built, had unanimously supported the planned settlement. Another citizens' initiative is also drumming up support for the plant, and of course BMW is also promoting the location.

The opponents of the plant criticize, among other things, that around 100 hectares of prime farmland would be destroyed for the construction. In addition, they say, the factory will generate a lot of additional traffic. And even the jobs that will be created do not convince the opponents: "Every "high-quality" job at BMW means a missing worker at other companies," they say on their homepage. They are supported by, among others, BUND Naturschutz, which does not yet consider the possibilities for a land-saving variant to be exhausted.

Christian Hirtreiter, Strasskirchen's first mayor, has taken a clear position in favor of the plant. BMW means work and prosperity not only for the communities, but for the entire region. Local businesses also benefit, he said recently. In addition, he said, hundreds of jobs have recently been lost at other companies in the region.

BMW wants to supply its plants in Dingolfing, Regensburg and Munich with the batteries that are to be produced in Strasskirchen. Directly and with electric trucks via the nearby A3 and A92 highways. Board member Ilka Horstmeier recently also emphasized the signal effect of the citizens' referendum beyond the plant: "Many companies will take a close look at whether people even want investment in sustainable technologies and in sustainable jobs in Bavaria," she said. In the event of a "no" vote by the citizens, BMW has announced that it will relocate - probably to a site outside Bavaria.

BMW also has the support of the Bavarian Federation of Trade Unions (DGB). Its chairman, Bernhard Stiedl, emphasized on Friday that the investment was necessary to secure jobs and to be able to work regeneratively./ruc/DP/he