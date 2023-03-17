Advanced search
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
2023-03-16
95.77 EUR   +1.14%
Poll: Majority against phasing out internal combustion engines

03/17/2023
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Two-thirds of Germans (67 percent) are against a Europe-wide ban on new vehicles with internal combustion engines from 2035, according to a poll. By contrast, one in four (25 percent) are in favor, according to the DeutschlandTrend survey on ARD's morning news program. The highest level of support was among younger voters and those with a higher level of formal education. According to the survey, however, the EU project only has a majority among supporters of the Greens.

Negotiators from the European Parliament and the EU member states agreed in the fall that only zero-emission new cars would be allowed to be registered in the EU from 2035. Germany, however, is insisting that even after that date, new cars with internal combustion engines that run on artificial fuels produced with green electricity, so-called e-fuels, will still be allowed./bf/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 1.14% 95.77 Delayed Quote.14.86%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 0.30% 70.36 Delayed Quote.14.59%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.77% 15.916 Delayed Quote.19.07%
TESLA, INC. 2.04% 184.13 Delayed Quote.49.48%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.54% 122.52 Delayed Quote.5.24%
