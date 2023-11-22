HEIDE (dpa-AFX) - Something is happening on the site of the planned factory for electric car batteries in Dithmarschen. An old biogas plant is being demolished, as Northvolt Germany spokesman Martin Hofelmann said on Wednesday. A gas pipeline will also have to be laid and construction roads paved. "A lot of material is being delivered and processed on the site." Numerous large tipper trucks, excavators and bulldozers are being used.

According to Hofelmann, the Swedish company Northvolt assumes that all financial commitments made by the German government will continue. Dithmarschen's district administrator Stefan Mohrdieck also said that he had no doubts about the construction of the factory. He expects a significant increase in population in the region.

Northvolt is planning to build a battery factory for electric cars near Heide. The plans envisage investing 4.5 billion euros, creating 3,000 jobs and producing batteries for one million electric cars a year. However, in view of planned subsidies from the federal and state governments, the EU must first give the green light.

Project manager Nicolas Steinbacher said that the project was in the final phase for EU approval. On Tuesday, Schleswig-Holstein's Minister President Daniel Günther (CDU) confirmed the state's intention to financially support the establishment of the company. The state had promised to support the billion-euro project with up to 137 million euros. The federal government had worked out an overall support package, said Günther. The promises made would be kept.

Volkswagen is a shareholder in Northvolt and BMW is one of its customers.