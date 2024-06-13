HEILBRONN (dpa-AFX) - "Heilbronner Stimme" on punitive tariffs for Chinese e-cars:

"The threatened punitive tariffs of up to 38.1 percent for Chinese e-cars are not a good idea. The EU is risking a trade war with the world's second-largest economy. The Chinese will hardly accept punitive tariffs and will in turn introduce punitive tariffs on European cars. This would be a disaster for German car manufacturers in particular, as China is the largest sales market for Mercedes, BMW and Volkswagen. If demand there were to collapse due to high prices, the local manufacturers would have a big problem. It cannot be in the interests of either Europe or China to set in motion a spiral of punitive tariffs that paralyzes mutual trade. Economics Minister Habeck is right to call for talks with the Chinese. These are unlikely to be easy, but they are better than a trade war that harms everyone."