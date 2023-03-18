Advanced search
Private electric cars: Stuttgart, Münster and Bielefeld in front
DP
Lindner criticizes French position on combustion car ban
DP
Poll: Majority against phasing out internal combustion engines
DP
Private electric cars: Stuttgart, Münster and Bielefeld in front

03/18/2023 | 07:56am EDT
FLENSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Among the major German cities, residents of Stuttgart, Münster, Bielefeld and Munich drive electric cars particularly frequently. There, pure electric cars make up a particularly large share of private passenger cars, as an evaluation of current figures from the Federal Motor Transport Authority shows. Overall, however, the 26 cities with a population of more than a quarter of a million perform significantly worse than the national average when it comes to private cars.

On January 1, there were just under 594,000 pure electric cars registered to private owners in Germany. That is 1.37 percent of the 42 million private cars. Among the 26 largest German cities, only four have a higher rate: Stuttgart with 1.83 percent, Münster with 1.56, Bielefeld with 1.50 and Munich with 1.42. Wiesbaden is also on a par.

Seven major cities do not even have a share of pure electricians of one percent. The lowest rates are found in Dresden with 0.72 percent, Gelsenkirchen (0.82), Leipzig (0.84), Duisburg (0.86) and Bremen with 0.89 percent. Augsburg with 0.91 percent and Cologne with 0.99 percent also fail to reach the one before the decimal point. Across all major German cities, the proportion of pure electric vehicles among private cars is 1.17 percent. That is a good seventh less than the national average.

"In the cities, many people simply lack their own charging options," says industry expert Ferdinand Dudenhöffer, explaining the lower rates. This is especially true in inner-city areas, he says. And even where there are public charging stations, they are often more expensive than the household electricity from one's own wallbox. That makes electric vehicles even less attractive for city dwellers.

"Electric cars would be particularly valuable in cities for reducing air pollution," says Dudenhöffer. A more targeted promotion of the installation of charging stations in the cities and, if necessary, subsidized electricity there could provide a remedy.

Dudenhöffer explains the proportionally higher rates in Stuttgart or Munich by the fact that these are "car cities." "Many a manufacturer's employee is likely to have a good charging option there at work - which then makes electric cars more attractive again."

However, if you count not only private cars, but also cars registered to commercial owners, the picture changes. In this case, Wiesbaden is ahead of Frankfurt am Main, Stuttgart and Munich - all of which have much higher rates - and the large cities as a whole are also above the national average. However, registrations to companies can distort the statistics, some of which are not even in use at the place where they are registered./ruc/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -0.96% 94.85 Delayed Quote.13.76%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -1.56% 69.26 Delayed Quote.12.80%
TESLA, INC. -2.17% 180.13 Delayed Quote.46.23%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.70% 120.44 Delayed Quote.3.45%
WALLBOX N.V. -4.37% 4.16 Delayed Quote.16.20%
