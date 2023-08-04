MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Car manufacturers are increasingly granting discounts to buyers of electric cars in Germany. According to a study by consultancy PwC Strategy&, the average discount for electric cars in the premium segment rose by a quarter to 14 percent from June to July. In the mid-range segment, the average discount rose by a third to 11 percent. "Only in the volume market, where the highest government purchase premiums continue to beckon, did discounts remain largely the same" at 9 to 10 percent, PwC reported Friday.

"In the battle for market share, automakers are engaged in a BEV discount battle that is now reaching Europe," the industry experts said. After Corona lockdowns and supply bottlenecks long caused tight supply and high prices, car production is picking up. The data "show that automakers in the German market are increasingly relying on discounts and also granting them for BEVs."

With a share of just under 16 percent of registrations, electric vehicles are now on the threshold of becoming a mass market, he said. As a result, "normal market conditions now prevail in the electric segment, with all that entails," said PwC industry expert Felix Kuhnert. "The early adopters and persuasion buyers have stocked up. Now mainstream buyers are digging in, but they are applying tougher criteria in terms of product and price."

The discounts weighed on profit margins. In addition, prices for lithium and other raw materials were rising again. German automakers would be forced into a price war that they could only survive if they had buffers on costs. Electric cars built in Germany were around 40 percent more expensive than the same models built and sold in China. Chinese car companies also sell their electric cars in Germany at around 40 percent higher prices than in China, where there have just been further price cuts./rol/DP/zb