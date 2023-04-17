SHANGHAI: Auto show - e-mobility in focus

SHANGHAI (dpa-AFX) - In Shanghai, the international auto show opens its doors on Tuesday. China is the largest car market in the world, so the fair is considered particularly important for the industry. In the People's Republic, sales of electric cars are rising sharply. E-cars already have a market share of around 25 percent.

For German manufacturers, however, things are going slowly. Unlike in the traditional business with combustion engines, they are lagging behind Chinese manufacturers in e-mobility. In addition, a price war is raging.

This is the first major auto show in China since the government lifted the strict Corona measures last December after three years. Since then, the economy has picked up again./jpt/DP/he