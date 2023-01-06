Advanced search
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:29 2023-01-06 am EST
88.08 EUR   -0.98%
05:48aSHARES IN THE FOCUS: Car stocks boosted by demand concerns - Tesla lowers China prices
DP
01:30aAutomakers push ahead with own e-charging networks
DP
01/05Got game? Automakers show off in-car entertainment options at CES
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHARES IN THE FOCUS: Car stocks boosted by demand concerns - Tesla lowers China prices

01/06/2023 | 05:48am EST
FRANKFURT/MAILAND/NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - Auto stocks, which got off to a good start in the new year, suffered a setback on Friday. The European sector index fell 0.7 percent on Friday, finding itself at the bottom of the sector overview. Traders justified the subdued mood for the industry in particular with the new price cuts of the U.S. electric car pioneer Tesla in China. Its shares extended their recent losses in pre-market U.S. trading and fell by more than 5 percent.

In Germany, shares in Volkswagen (VW), BMW and Mercedes-Benz lost between 0.8 and 1.5 percent. The German benchmark index Dax, on the other hand, hardly moved from the spot. In Milan, Stellantis shares fell 1.3 percent.

The second price cuts by Tesla in a short period of time, according to stock market experts, clearly indicate that demand is still sluggish. And that in a market for which expectations of a sweeping recovery in the wake of the Corona easing were high. That expectation could prove deceptive in the end, one trader said.

Tesla is also facing increasingly strong domestic competition in China from the likes of BYD, Xpeng and Nio. Skeptical analysts such as Bernstein expert Toni Sacconaghi estimate that the U.S. electric maker could face problems with demand and factory capacity utilization as it faces tougher competition in its markets. China and the U.S. remain the company's biggest markets, and its European plant in Grünheide, near Berlin, is currently ramping up production.

Fitting into the bleak picture, a stubborn chip shortage and supply chain problems in the auto industry have particularly hurt VW in the U.S. market in 2022. In the fourth quarter, the company sold 22,303 cars with the VW logo to U.S. customers - a 20.5 percent drop from the same period last year.

Volkswagen's sales figures were exceedingly disappointing, one dealer said. That was all the more true, he said, because industry-wide sales in the U.S. auto market were up in the final quarter.

One bright spot for VW was the ID.4 electric model, where U.S. sales increased significantly in the final quarter. However, the e-car is not yet contributing much to volume./la/bek/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -0.91% 88.19 Delayed Quote.6.68%
DAX 0.05% 14442.76 Delayed Quote.3.68%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -1.13% 65.68 Delayed Quote.8.16%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.45% 14.278 Real-time Quote.8.08%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.31% 14.294 Delayed Quote.8.11%
TESLA, INC. -2.90% 110.34 Delayed Quote.-10.42%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.63% 126.38 Delayed Quote.9.19%
XPENG INC. 2.94% 11.9 Delayed Quote.19.72%
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
Financials
Sales 2022 138 B 145 B 145 B
Net income 2022 16 983 M 17 876 M 17 876 M
Net cash 2022 24 945 M 26 258 M 26 258 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,50x
Yield 2022 8,45%
Capitalization 57 071 M 60 075 M 60 075 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 88,95 €
Average target price 98,80 €
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG6.68%60 075
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.28%184 509
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.19%77 183
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG8.16%74 787
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY4.04%49 724
FORD MOTOR COMPANY3.27%49 251