Seeing Munich through different eyes: The ‘Map of Big Love' presented by MINI and Google.

Munich. There are many ways to see a city - and it's precisely this diversity that makes urban life so appealing. MINI is now presenting a unique new way to explore a city through the themes that users interest most: From 'Mood Boosters' and 'Conscious Living' to the 'City as Playground' as well as through the very personal eyes of six MINI Friends. The 'Map of Big Love' offers a multi-lense view on Munich by linking the favorite places of these MINI Friends to varied curated routes and content.

The digital experience points to the many sides of urban life. 'The 'Map of Big Love' thrives on community exchange and the belief that looking at things from different perspectives leads to enrichment for everyone,' says Bernd Körber, Head of MINI. 'Just as the MINI increases the fun of urban mobility on every trip, the new hub leads to precisely those destinations that make a city particularly lovable.'

'We are thrilled to help MINI bring their colourful and optimistic attitude to life by using Google Maps Platform', explains Achim Rietze, Strategy Lead, Creative Works, Google. 'Thanks to the new WebGL-powered Maps features like Cloud-based Maps Styling, users can see how different the world can be and explore new perspectives on Munich'.

It's a great starting point for anyone who wants to see Munich in a unique way. The routes are curated by six MINI Friends and offer some fresh inspiration. For example you can follow tennis pro Carina Witthoeft on her trail to the outdoor skate park at Hirschgarten and it's full pipe, which is reminiscent of the first skate parks in California in the 70s'. Or visit 'Sugar Mountain' a former factory site of a concrete plant in Obersendling with an impressive tower colorfully designed by artist Lakwena in collaboration with MINI. If you are interested in the stops of the British Designer Paul Smith, have a look at one of his favorite galleries, where you can get 'brilliantly designed posters for the 1972 Olympic which are quite difficult to find.' Of course you can also see the designers 'one-off show car, the 'MINI Strip' at the MINI Pavillon, located in the city center of Munich.

WebGL-powered Maps: The 'Map of Big Love' relies on Google Maps Platform and the Maps Javascript API. The new Maps features that use this low-level browser API were introduced in March 2021 and enable 3D map experiences. The WebGL Overlay View allows rendering 3D objects directly on the map, which opens up new storytelling possibilities.

In case of queries, please contact:

Corporate Communications

Julian Kisch, Press Spokesperson Product Communication MINI

Tel.: +49-89-382-38072

E-mail: julian.kisch@mini.com



Andreas Lampka, Head of Communication MINI

Tel.: +49-89-382-23662

E-mail: andreas.lampka@mini.com

Jennifer Treiber-Ruckenbrod, Head of Communication MINI and BMW Motorrad

Tel.: +49-89-382-35108

E-mail: jennifer.ruckenbrod@bmwgroup.com





The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 31 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2020, the BMW Group sold over 2.3 million passenger vehicles and more than 169,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2020 was € 5.222 billion on revenues amounting to € 98.990 billion. As of 31 December 2020, the BMW Group had a workforce of 120,726 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company set the course for the future at an early stage and consistently makes sustainability and efficient resource management central to its strategic direction, from the supply chain through production to the end of the use phase of all products.

www.bmwgroup.com

www.press.bmwgroup.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BMWGroup

Twitter: http://twitter.com/BMWGroup

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/BMWGroupView

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/MINI

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwgroup

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/mini.news

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmw-group/