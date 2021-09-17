Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  BMW AG
  News
  Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Seeing Munich through different eyes: The 'Map of Big Love' presented by MINI and Google.

09/17/2021 | 11:22am EDT
Munich. There are many ways to see a city - and it's precisely this diversity that makes urban life so appealing. MINI is now presenting a unique new way to explore a city through the themes that users interest most: From 'Mood Boosters' and 'Conscious Living' to the 'City as Playground' as well as through the very personal eyes of six MINI Friends. The 'Map of Big Love' offers a multi-lense view on Munich by linking the favorite places of these MINI Friends to varied curated routes and content.

The digital experience points to the many sides of urban life. 'The 'Map of Big Love' thrives on community exchange and the belief that looking at things from different perspectives leads to enrichment for everyone,' says Bernd Körber, Head of MINI. 'Just as the MINI increases the fun of urban mobility on every trip, the new hub leads to precisely those destinations that make a city particularly lovable.'

'We are thrilled to help MINI bring their colourful and optimistic attitude to life by using Google Maps Platform', explains Achim Rietze, Strategy Lead, Creative Works, Google. 'Thanks to the new WebGL-powered Maps features like Cloud-based Maps Styling, users can see how different the world can be and explore new perspectives on Munich'.

It's a great starting point for anyone who wants to see Munich in a unique way. The routes are curated by six MINI Friends and offer some fresh inspiration. For example you can follow tennis pro Carina Witthoeft on her trail to the outdoor skate park at Hirschgarten and it's full pipe, which is reminiscent of the first skate parks in California in the 70s'. Or visit 'Sugar Mountain' a former factory site of a concrete plant in Obersendling with an impressive tower colorfully designed by artist Lakwena in collaboration with MINI. If you are interested in the stops of the British Designer Paul Smith, have a look at one of his favorite galleries, where you can get 'brilliantly designed posters for the 1972 Olympic which are quite difficult to find.' Of course you can also see the designers 'one-off show car, the 'MINI Strip' at the MINI Pavillon, located in the city center of Munich.

WebGL-powered Maps: The 'Map of Big Love' relies on Google Maps Platform and the Maps Javascript API. The new Maps features that use this low-level browser API were introduced in March 2021 and enable 3D map experiences. The WebGL Overlay View allows rendering 3D objects directly on the map, which opens up new storytelling possibilities.

In case of queries, please contact:

Corporate Communications
Julian Kisch, Press Spokesperson Product Communication MINI
Tel.: +49-89-382-38072
E-mail: julian.kisch@mini.com

Andreas Lampka, Head of Communication MINI
Tel.: +49-89-382-23662
E-mail: andreas.lampka@mini.com

Jennifer Treiber-Ruckenbrod, Head of Communication MINI and BMW Motorrad
Tel.: +49-89-382-35108
E-mail: jennifer.ruckenbrod@bmwgroup.com

The BMW Group
With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 31 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.
In 2020, the BMW Group sold over 2.3 million passenger vehicles and more than 169,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2020 was € 5.222 billion on revenues amounting to € 98.990 billion. As of 31 December 2020, the BMW Group had a workforce of 120,726 employees.
The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company set the course for the future at an early stage and consistently makes sustainability and efficient resource management central to its strategic direction, from the supply chain through production to the end of the use phase of all products.
www.bmwgroup.com
www.press.bmwgroup.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BMWGroup
Twitter: http://twitter.com/BMWGroup
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/BMWGroupView
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/MINI
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwgroup
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/mini.news
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmw-group/

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 15:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 110 B 130 B 130 B
Net income 2021 9 711 M 11 434 M 11 434 M
Net cash 2021 16 644 M 19 598 M 19 598 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,46x
Yield 2021 5,23%
Capitalization 53 193 M 62 580 M 62 632 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 120 726
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 82,07 €
Average target price 102,83 €
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG13.62%62 580
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION24.92%251 268
VOLKSWAGEN AG26.94%143 518
DAIMLER AG24.81%90 785
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY23.73%74 793
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED11.65%64 429