SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Severe concussion: Tom Sykes to remain in hospital in Barcelona for further observation.

09/20/2021 | 10:52am EDT
Barcelona. Tom Sykes (GBR) has to remain in hospital in Barcelona (ESP) for further observation. The rider for the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team had been taken to the "Hospital General de Catalunya" for further examinations after his serious accident in the second FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) main race on Sunday. These confirmed that Sykes has suffered severe concussion and the attending physicians would like to keep him under observation. No further injuries have been determined. As things stands, it is anticipated that Sykes will be able to leave hospital on Wednesday.

The next event in the 2021 WorldSBK season will take place Jerez de la Frontera (ESP) this coming weekend. It is not yet clear whether Sykes will be able to race there.

"We are in constant contact with Tom," says BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director Marc Bongers. "He is in good spirits and is back to his usual self, cracking jokes. We are delighted that he has come through this accident relatively well. He remains under observation due to the severe concussion, but no further injuries have been determined. We now have to wait and see what this coming weekend will look like. We will provide more information as soon as we get it. We would like to thank the track marshals, the medical staff at the circuit and in the hospital, and everyone who helped Tom so well after his accident and who are continuing to help him."

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 14:51:08 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 110 B 129 B 129 B
Net income 2021 9 711 M 11 375 M 11 375 M
Net cash 2021 17 800 M 20 850 M 20 850 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,35x
Yield 2021 5,34%
Capitalization 52 054 M 61 103 M 60 973 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 120 726
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 80,36 €
Average target price 102,83 €
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG11.26%61 103
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION25.93%252 800
VOLKSWAGEN AG24.46%138 958
DAIMLER AG23.48%89 616
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY23.27%74 517
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.19.83%54 182