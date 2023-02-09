Advanced search
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
2023-02-09
99.31 EUR   +1.78%
10:44aSouth Korea's antitrust authority imposes penalties on German automakers
DP
09:37aBMW gets 2023 underway with two triple successes.
AQ
09:17aVolvo Cars will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - CEO
RE
South Korea's antitrust authority imposes penalties on German automakers

02/09/2023
SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Carmakers BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi are to pay a multi-million fine in South Korea for allegedly tampering with emissions control in diesel vehicles. South Korea's competition authority accused the three producers, as well as Volkswagen, of using software to switch off the exhaust gas purification system on the vehicles over a certain distance. In addition, the German companies had colluded, the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said Thursday. The agency ordered the manufacturers to take corrective action.

Mercedes-Benz Group will reportedly be fined 20.7 billion won, BMW 15.7 billion won and Audi 5.9 billion won - a total of 42.3 billion won (31.3 million euros). Volkswagen would not have to pay a fine because the models in question had not been sold in South Korea.

Through their behavior, the manufacturers distorted competition and hindered the development of new diesel cars with more advanced technologies, the commission said. At issue in the case is the consumption of aqueous urea solution, which drivers of diesel vehicles equipped with an SCR catalytic converter must regularly fill up with in addition to fuel. SCR, or selective catalytic reduction, stands for exhaust emission control technology.

Mercedes-Benz Korea denied the accusations of manipulating emissions data, according to national news agency Yonhap. The same case had also been dealt with by the European Commission, it said. However, the commission had not decided on any penalties because the company had voluntarily submitted a report to that effect./dg/DP/tih


© dpa-AFX 2023
Income Statement Evolution
