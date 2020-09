-- State-backed investors are planning a deal to take BMW's China joint-venture partner private, Reuters reports, citing five people familiar with the matter.

-- The privatization of Hong Kong-listed Brilliance China Automotive Holdings could start as soon as the fourth quarter and would be led by Liaoning Transportation Investment Group, according to Reuters.

Full story: https://reut.rs/3kNcGrF

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com