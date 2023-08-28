STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - According to a new evaluation, the world's largest car companies are still on course for growth. Compared with the same period last year, sales rose by 18.1 percent in the second quarter of the year, while earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) grew by 31.3 percent. Sales also increased by more than a tenth from April to June. That's according to an analysis published Monday by audit and consulting firm EY.

With the exception of Tesla and Ford, all companies were able to increase their profits. The significant profit growth was fueled by the weak yen, which helped Japanese manufacturers to a plus of 91.2 percent. The performance of the German groups was more subdued, with operating profits rising by a good 19 percent. The U.S. carmakers, on the other hand, recorded a decline of 5.7 percent.

Profitability - measured by the Ebit margin, which expresses operating profit in relation to sales - was 8.8 percent in the second quarter. This was 0.8 percentage points higher than a year earlier. As in the period from January to March, the top performer was Stuttgart-based Mercedes-Benz with an Ebit margin of 13.04 percent. It was followed by Kia (12.97 percent) and BMW (11.7 percent).

Constantin Gall, head of EY's Western Europe mobility division, said: "Passenger car production is currently being ramped up, and a comfortable order cushion is enabling significantly more deliveries at still very good prices. The profit situation is still very good overall. In addition, he said, the companies had succeeded in keeping profitability well up.

Gall warned, however, that the time of these margins will soon be over for many automakers: "We will probably see the market turn this year." That's because once the orders from the chip shortage era have been processed, automakers will have to face the new reality of economic weakness, falling demand, price pressure and overcapacity. With consequences: For them, this will make it increasingly difficult to push through high prices on the market and to forego discounts. Against this background, Gall also expects a new wave of cost-cutting in the automotive industry.

"Many groups are currently operating very profitably and will not want to allow any cuts in margins in the future," Gall said. They would now have to pay more attention to all cost types again - such as spending on personnel. "Particularly in Germany, with its very high energy and labor costs and high tax burden, the pressure will increase significantly once again." Above all, a slowdown in the momentum for electric cars, which is very likely in Germany, will really hurt many companies, he added./jwe/DP/mis