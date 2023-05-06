Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:38:31 2023-05-05 am EDT
107.54 EUR   +3.60%
04:43aStudy: Low model diversity slows down e-mobility in company cars
DP
05/05BMW : Strong start into the year, guidance within reach and buyback continues
Alphavalue
05/05European Car Makers Prep for Uncertainty After Strong Pricing in 1Q -- at a Glance
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Study: Low model diversity slows down e-mobility in company cars

05/06/2023 | 04:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - According to experts, the small variety of models for electric cars is slowing their use in company fleets, which are still dominated by combustion engines. Last year alone, just under half of all pure electric cars were sold to commercial customers in Germany, said Felix Kuhnert, an automotive market expert at consultancy PwC Strategy&. "Fleets and vehicle fleets are thus key levers for the German mobility turnaround and a fundamental market for domestic automakers." It is therefore important that manufacturers serve this market with attractive models, he said. "Currently, however, we still see enormous supply gaps in the station wagon segment, which can be used just as well on the job as on family vacations."

Across Germany, 13 percent of all registered company cars in March were fully electric, the consultancy said in a study. That was already almost twice as much as in mid-2021. However, according to data from the Federal Motor Transport Authority, the proportion among private buyers was higher in March at just over one-fifth, and private car buyers have also tended to reach for electric cars so far this year. Internal combustion engines still accounted for the lowen share of fleet registrations at 55 percent.

According to Kuhnert, there is still no suitable electric substitute for gasoline and diesel in station wagons. If the political and economic framework conditions were right, however, the share of fleet cars could reach 21 percent in the coming year, and even around a third with government requirements and specifications for green fleets. However, as things stand at present, the requirement for electric cars via the environmental bonus for company cars will expire at the beginning of September.

In Germany, the market for company cars is more important for carmakers than the private market. Almost two-thirds (64.1 percent) of new passenger cars registered last year were registered to commercial owners./men/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 3.60% 107.54 Delayed Quote.28.98%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 2.49% 66.68 Delayed Quote.8.60%
RENAULT 4.48% 32.8 Real-time Quote.4.88%
STELLANTIS N.V. 2.55% 14.726 Real-time Quote.11.02%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.76% 127.16 Delayed Quote.9.23%
All news about BMW AG
04:43aStudy: Low model diversity slows down e-mobility in company cars
DP
05/05BMW : Strong start into the year, guidance within reach and buyback continues
Alphavalue
05/05European Car Makers Prep for Uncertainty After Strong Pricing in 1Q -- at a Glance
DJ
05/05Germany’s ElringKlinger to Supply Cell Contact Systems for BMW's Neue Klasse EV M..
MT
05/05BMW : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/05South Korea's Imported Car Sales Decline 9.4% in April
MT
05/05ElringKlinger Shares Rise on BMW Contract for EV Production
DJ
05/05SGL Carbon starts the new year with high demand - share loses ground
DP
05/0490,000 BMWs under 'Do Not Drive' warning because of Takata air bags
AQ
05/04Global markets live: Adecco, Qualcomm, Shell, Vodafone, Unilever...
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 147 B 162 B 162 B
Net income 2023 9 904 M 10 913 M 10 913 M
Net cash 2023 20 688 M 22 794 M 22 794 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,85x
Yield 2023 4,64%
Capitalization 68 923 M 75 940 M 75 940 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 149 475
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 107,54 €
Average target price 109,51 €
Spread / Average Target 1,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Quandt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG28.98%75 940
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.87%187 506
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.23%78 636
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG8.60%78 599
FORD MOTOR COMPANY3.10%47 969
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-5.80%46 236
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer