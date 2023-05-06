Study: Low model diversity slows down e-mobility in company cars

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - According to experts, the small variety of models for electric cars is slowing their use in company fleets, which are still dominated by combustion engines. Last year alone, just under half of all pure electric cars were sold to commercial customers in Germany, said Felix Kuhnert, an automotive market expert at consultancy PwC Strategy&. "Fleets and vehicle fleets are thus key levers for the German mobility turnaround and a fundamental market for domestic automakers." It is therefore important that manufacturers serve this market with attractive models, he said. "Currently, however, we still see enormous supply gaps in the station wagon segment, which can be used just as well on the job as on family vacations."

Across Germany, 13 percent of all registered company cars in March were fully electric, the consultancy said in a study. That was already almost twice as much as in mid-2021. However, according to data from the Federal Motor Transport Authority, the proportion among private buyers was higher in March at just over one-fifth, and private car buyers have also tended to reach for electric cars so far this year. Internal combustion engines still accounted for the lowen share of fleet registrations at 55 percent.

According to Kuhnert, there is still no suitable electric substitute for gasoline and diesel in station wagons. If the political and economic framework conditions were right, however, the share of fleet cars could reach 21 percent in the coming year, and even around a third with government requirements and specifications for green fleets. However, as things stand at present, the requirement for electric cars via the environmental bonus for company cars will expire at the beginning of September.

In Germany, the market for company cars is more important for carmakers than the private market. Almost two-thirds (64.1 percent) of new passenger cars registered last year were registered to commercial owners./men/DP/mis