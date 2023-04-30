Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:43:09 2023-04-28 am EDT
101.44 EUR   +0.79%
08:18aStudy: Manufacturers give more discounts on new cars
DP
04/29Biden Correspondents-Dinner
AQ
04/28A Portrait Of Bmw Newcomer Garrett Gerloff : An interview about his career, roots, BMW and his home state of Texas.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Study: Manufacturers give more discounts on new cars

04/30/2023 | 08:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUISBURG/FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - New car buyers and renters can again expect higher discounts on the list prices of cars. According to the regular market study by the Duisburg-based Center Automotive Research (CAR), purchase incentives were increased in April, especially for models with combustion engines. He also expects this development for electric cars in the coming months, explained study director Ferdinand Dudenhöffer. The reason, he said, is price and volume pressure from U.S. manufacturer Tesla.

The average discount for the 30 best-selling new cars had risen by almost one point to 16.3 percent. Significantly higher incentives were seen at Audi, Ford and Seat, among others, according to the report. At the same time, the number of car subscriptions offered with insurance services increased, with slightly lower prices at the peak. At the same time, delivery times decreased and slightly fewer cars were registered to manufacturers and dealers.

All of this added up to the highest discount level in four years, he said. "The bottlenecks in car production during the Corona pandemic and chip crisis are history," Dudenhöffer explained. Now, lower real incomes were making themselves felt through buying restraint./ceb/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 0.79% 101.44 Delayed Quote.21.66%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 2.33% 11.88 Delayed Quote.2.15%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 0.74% 70.58 Delayed Quote.14.95%
TESLA, INC. 2.57% 164.31 Delayed Quote.30.05%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.38% 123.68 Delayed Quote.6.24%
All news about BMW AG
08:18aStudy: Manufacturers give more discounts on new cars
DP
04/29Biden Correspondents-Dinner
AQ
04/28A Portrait Of Bmw Newcomer Garrett G : An interview about his career, roots, BMW and his h..
PU
04/28Chinese migrants find tips on social media for long trek to U.S.-Mexico border
RE
04/28Mercedes-Benz slips into the red with sector despite good figures
DP
04/28BMW Motorrad presents the Pure&Crafted Festival in Berlin.
AQ
04/27Luxury Car Sales : first cracks in global hegemony German manufacturers
AQ
04/27New EV charging grouping aims to double UK network in 2023
RE
04/26Preis Der Nationalgalerie 2024 Honou : Pan Daijing, Daniel Lie, Hanne Lippard and James Ri..
AQ
04/26Intelligent Technology Underpins A N : The BMW i5 in dynamic summer testing.
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 146 B 161 B 161 B
Net income 2023 9 602 M 10 597 M 10 597 M
Net cash 2023 21 240 M 23 441 M 23 441 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,85x
Yield 2023 4,70%
Capitalization 65 021 M 71 759 M 71 759 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
EV / Sales 2024 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 149 475
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 101,44 €
Average target price 107,85 €
Spread / Average Target 6,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Quandt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG21.66%71 759
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.46%185 059
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG14.95%83 334
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.24%77 632
FORD MOTOR COMPANY2.15%47 520
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-2.73%45 930
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer