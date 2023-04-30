Study: Manufacturers give more discounts on new cars

DUISBURG/FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - New car buyers and renters can again expect higher discounts on the list prices of cars. According to the regular market study by the Duisburg-based Center Automotive Research (CAR), purchase incentives were increased in April, especially for models with combustion engines. He also expects this development for electric cars in the coming months, explained study director Ferdinand Dudenhöffer. The reason, he said, is price and volume pressure from U.S. manufacturer Tesla.

The average discount for the 30 best-selling new cars had risen by almost one point to 16.3 percent. Significantly higher incentives were seen at Audi, Ford and Seat, among others, according to the report. At the same time, the number of car subscriptions offered with insurance services increased, with slightly lower prices at the peak. At the same time, delivery times decreased and slightly fewer cars were registered to manufacturers and dealers.

All of this added up to the highest discount level in four years, he said. "The bottlenecks in car production during the Corona pandemic and chip crisis are history," Dudenhöffer explained. Now, lower real incomes were making themselves felt through buying restraint./ceb/DP/he