  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:09 2023-02-03 am EST
97.58 EUR   -0.21%
06:19aStudy: More discounts for new cars again
DP
06:18aVDA: Market share for electric cars likely to fall to 28 percent
DP
02/03Mexico in talks with top carmakers to make electric vehicles, foreign minister says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Study: More discounts for new cars again

02/04/2023 | 06:19am EST
DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - After a long Corona lull, prospective new car buyers in Germany can again hope for higher discounts. Despite the limited government subsidies for electric vehicles, manufacturers are enticing customers with price discounts and additional subscription offers, the Duisburg-based Center Automotive Research (CAR) reported Saturday for the month of January.

For plug-in hybrids with combined electric/combustion engines, which are no longer subsidized, manufacturers have increased their own price discounts, as expected, it said. For battery models, which have been supported with reduced sums since the beginning of the year, U.S. manufacturer Tesla in particular has lowered list prices for its two most important models so that they qualify for the maximum eco-rebate differently than before.

Such list price reductions are not common among classic carmakers, explained study director Ferdinand Dudenhöffer. He therefore expects higher discounts and lower-priced special models from Volkswagen, for example, in the second half of the year at the latest, in order to keep its own electric cars competitive with the Teslas.

According to CAR, production processes are currently returning to normal. Delivery times have decreased significantly for all drive types. This is also reflected in the faster availability of cars in the subscription model, which includes insurance and maintenance services. Here, there are more offers and, on average, more favorable subscription rates./ceb/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -0.21% 97.58 Delayed Quote.17.03%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -0.28% 72 Delayed Quote.17.26%
TESLA, INC. 0.91% 189.98 Delayed Quote.54.23%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.02% 131.94 Delayed Quote.13.33%
