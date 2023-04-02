Study: New cars are becoming more affordable again

DUISBURG/FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - New cars are becoming slightly more affordable again on the German car market, according to a study. Manufacturers and dealers lured customers with higher discounts on list prices in March in view of the renewed rise in production, according to the Duisburg-based Center Automotive Research. In addition, there was an increase in the proportion of vehicles that dealers and manufacturers registered on their own account and that were launched on the market as promotional offers after a short period of time.

The discounts offered on the Internet covered cars with all types of drive. Due to the discontinuation of subsidies at the turn of the year, the share of plug-in hybrids with combined internal combustion engine and electric motor dropped significantly to just under 5 percent of all new registrations. According to study director Ferdinand Dudenhöffer, battery-powered vehicles also achieved a lower market share of just under 13.1 percent. There had been a rush of registrations here at the end of the year because the subsidy will be lower in the current year.

With a market share of 81.5 percent, combustion engines were by far the most popular models among the 60 most popular new cars in the first two months. Because they are significantly cheaper on average than their e-competitors, the average price of new cars fell by a good 2300 euros to 34,762 euros compared to the second half of 2022./ceb/DP/jha