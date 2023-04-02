Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:43 2023-03-31 am EDT
100.94 EUR   +0.26%
08:00aStudy: New cars are becoming more affordable again
DP
07:46aCarmakers expect higher production in Germany
DP
03/31Naomi Campbell becomes co-creator for the launch communication of the first BMW XM.
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Study: New cars are becoming more affordable again

04/02/2023 | 08:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUISBURG/FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - New cars are becoming slightly more affordable again on the German car market, according to a study. Manufacturers and dealers lured customers with higher discounts on list prices in March in view of the renewed rise in production, according to the Duisburg-based Center Automotive Research. In addition, there was an increase in the proportion of vehicles that dealers and manufacturers registered on their own account and that were launched on the market as promotional offers after a short period of time.

The discounts offered on the Internet covered cars with all types of drive. Due to the discontinuation of subsidies at the turn of the year, the share of plug-in hybrids with combined internal combustion engine and electric motor dropped significantly to just under 5 percent of all new registrations. According to study director Ferdinand Dudenhöffer, battery-powered vehicles also achieved a lower market share of just under 13.1 percent. There had been a rush of registrations here at the end of the year because the subsidy will be lower in the current year.

With a market share of 81.5 percent, combustion engines were by far the most popular models among the 60 most popular new cars in the first two months. Because they are significantly cheaper on average than their e-competitors, the average price of new cars fell by a good 2300 euros to 34,762 euros compared to the second half of 2022./ceb/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 0.26% 100.94 Delayed Quote.21.06%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -0.18% 70.78 Delayed Quote.15.28%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.93% 16.736 Delayed Quote.26.18%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.77% 125.64 Delayed Quote.7.92%
All news about BMW AG
08:00aStudy: New cars are becoming more affordable again
DP
07:46aCarmakers expect higher production in Germany
DP
03/31Naomi Campbell becomes co-creator for the launch communication of the first BMW XM.
AQ
03/31BMW CFO Rules Out Investment in Mines
MT
03/31BMW bets on design and recycling, not mining, to lower battery costs - finance chief
RE
03/31Expert: Sales of carmakers could increase by up to ten percent
DP
03/29Edmunds : BMW-X1 vs Mercedes-Benz GLB
AQ
03/29European Midday Briefing: Mood Continues to Improve as Banking ..
DJ
03/29From The Arctic Circle To The Foothi : The new BMW i5 performs impressively in winter test..
AQ
03/28Association of judges expects new wave of diesel lawsuits
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 146 B 158 B 158 B
Net income 2023 9 410 M 10 223 M 10 223 M
Net cash 2023 19 518 M 21 206 M 21 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,93x
Yield 2023 4,72%
Capitalization 64 656 M 70 247 M 70 247 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
EV / Sales 2024 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 149 475
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 100,94 €
Average target price 105,89 €
Spread / Average Target 4,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Quandt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG21.06%70 247
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.72%191 844
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG15.28%82 272
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.92%78 805
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY9.04%51 155
FORD MOTOR COMPANY8.34%50 399
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer